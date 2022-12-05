Operator Navigates Acquisition With New SCADA Approach From Iron-IQ

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Validus Energy Aquilas Holdings LLC (“Validus”), partnered with Iron-IQ, a 6th generation cloud-native SCADA provider, upon acquiring their South TX assets in 2021. Iron-IQ’s unique architecture and modern technology offered an industry shifting approach to acquiring SCADA data, reducing back-office resources, and minimizing the overall total cost of ownership allowing a greater focus on operations.

Michael Ligrani, Iron-IQ CEO stated, “We are seeing that our future holds many more strategic partnerships like this one. Each party concentrates on driving efficiency in their respective concerns, and we all benefit. It is exciting to think about the possibilities that this strategy opens up.”

Validus views Iron-IQ not just as a vendor, but as a true partner and integral part of their team’s success. Iron-IQ enabled Validus to easily receive clean, consistent data which allowed them to utilize their SCADA more effectively. This resulted in reduced manual monitoring and reclamation of countless hours of SCADA engineers pulling data from the field. Iron-IQ proved nimble in handling unique requests and implementing custom features to Validus’s operational needs, which allowed their team to focus on Operations.

Craig Willenborg, COO of Validus, stated, “Validus was excited to partner with a modern architecture SCADA company offering cloud-native solutions that minimized our back-office resources and provided real time operating efficiencies."

Validus’s goals were clear when partnering with Iron-IQ – select a software provider that didn’t require any extra overhead or equipment such as servers, external hardware, or software licenses. The partnership didn’t require Validus to hire an outside team of consultants or contractors to transition their SCADA system after they originally acquired their South TX assets. Iron-IQ’s ability to quickly onboard the Validus team to a modern platform combined with the customizable product suite options was the driving factor in joining forces.