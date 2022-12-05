Alarm.com Announces First-to-Market Smart Arming Feature

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alarm.com today announced Smart Arming, a new feature that intelligently auto-arms and disarms Alarm.com powered home security systems based on user activity. The first-to-market feature, which was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, goes beyond scheduled arming and disarming to intelligently adapt to daily routines. Smart Arming is quick and intuitive to set up; users choose the time of day they typically want their system armed at night (e.g., after 11 p.m.) and disarmed in the morning (e.g., at 7 a.m.), and then simply go about their daily routines. When the system detects inside activity or motion (such as when an early riser goes downstairs ahead of schedule at 6:15 a.m.), the system automatically disarms. Users can also choose a window of time to auto-disarm when activity is detected (e.g., between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.), without a scheduled time to disarm. This intelligent adaptability reduces the risk of false alarms and makes home security significantly more convenient. Smart Arming is free for Alarm.com customers and is available globally.

“ Smart home technology should adapt to the homeowner, rather than the other way around,” said Abe Kinney, senior director of product management at Alarm.com. “ Thanks to Smart Arming, customers can sleep better because of auto-arming at night and parents can sleep in longer because of auto-disarming in the morning. Smart Arming helps reduce the worry of kids setting off an alarm by accident and reduces the need to teach holiday visitors how to use the system. It also provides added peace of mind for Alarm.com customers, who know their security system is working hard behind the scenes to prevent false alarms and potential fines.”

Out of a record high 2,100 submissions, Alarm.com was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Smart Arming. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design. The CES 2023 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored and are customized for each home and family. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.

