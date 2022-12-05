Empower to Sponsor PGA Tour Rising Star Davis Riley

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower is announcing a new sponsorship with golfer Davis Riley, who is now beginning his second year of the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour.

The 25-year-old from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, turned pro in 2019. He was a Second Team All-SEC as a sophomore at the University of Alabama and was ranked as the best collegiate player in the country entering his junior year. He played in the Palmer Cup in 2018, compiling a 2–2 record in the American win over the international team.

“What Davis Riley has achieved at such a young age is nothing but admirable. All of us at Empower are looking forward to watching his career, and we expect he will continue to show the world how hard work, dedication and focus always pay off,” said Edmund F. Murphy III, President and CEO at Empower.

“Empower opens doors for millions of people to help them attain the financial freedom they deserve. This is a winning game plan that I’m excited to support,” said Riley. “It’s fantastic to have the Empower team on my side. I look forward to working together.”

“Our focus every day at Empower is to help the millions of people we serve achieve their financial goals,” said Stephen Jenks, chief marketing officer at Empower. Partnering with a young up-and-coming athlete like Davis Riley demonstrates to a new generation of American workers that they can achieve all they set out to do. We are so proud to partner with him and are looking forward to seeing more from this exceptional young athlete throughout the years.”

Riley’s partnership will include engagement and social opportunities with Empower clients and partners across the country. The Empower logo will appear on Riley’s shirt throughout the PGA Tour season.

Riley holds two Korn Ferry Tour Victories from 2020 – the Panama Championship and the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks. During the 2021-22 season, he qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season and was one of eight rookies to advance to the BMW Championship, finishing No. 36 in the official FedExCup standings. Riley recorded six top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Valspar Championship (P2), and made 20 cuts in 29 starts.

The sponsorship with Riley expands Empower’s sports marketing initiatives. In 2019, Empower entered into a 21-year agreement with the Denver Broncos for the naming rights to Empower Field at Mile High, and the company is a sponsor of the New England Patriots. Empower also supports Boston College athletics and several professional golfers, including LPGA Tour golfers Cheyenne Knight and Mariah Stackhouse and PGA Tour golfers Webb Simpson, Brendan Steele, Robert Streb and Brendon Todd.

About Empower

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets1 for more than 17 million retirement plan participants1 and is the nation’s second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants.2 Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; Taft-Hartley plans; small, mid-size and large corporate 401(k) clients; nonprofit 403(b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager. For more information please visit empower.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 As of Sept. 30, 2022. Information refers to all retirement business of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America (EAIC) and its subsidiaries, including Empower Retirement, LLC; Empower Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York (ELAINY); and Empower Annuity Insurance Company (EIC), marketed under the Empower brand. EAIC’s consolidated total assets under administration (AUA) were $1,240.5B. AUA is a non-GAAP measure and does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company. As of Sept. 30, 2022, EAIC’s statutory assets total $76.1B and liabilities total $73.0B. ELAINY’s statutory assets total $7.0B and liabilities total $6.7B. EIC’s statutory assets total $80.7B and liabilities total $79.6B.

2 Pensions & Investments 2021 Defined Contribution Survey Ranking as of April 2022.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Empower announced that it is changing the names of various companies within its corporate group to align the names with the Empower brand. For more information regarding the name changes, please visit empower.com/name-change.

©2022 Empower Retirement, LLC. All rights reserved. WF-2207200 RO2616115-1222

Learn More:

To learn more about how we’re empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.