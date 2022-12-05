IHOP and General Mills Partner to Turn the Brand’s Iconic Pancakes into Cereal

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, IHOP® announced the new IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup, a surprise innovation coming to shelves starting this month. The brand listened to guests and fans to create this collaboration with General Mills, partnering together to bring something joyful and delicious from IHOP right to your breakfast table.

This cereal will allow guests to enjoy crunchy, blueberry pancake flavor in every delicious spoonful. Each cereal box is filled with lots of itty, bitty pancake-shaped pieces with natural and artificial blueberry and syrup flavor that is sure to bring a smile to your face. Share special moments with family and friends by sitting down for a tasty bowl of mini pancake cereal, pack it in bags as easy-to-carry lunch snacks, or make these tiny pancake shaped pieces your new favorite ice cream toppings.

“As a leader in breakfast and pancakes, IHOP tapped another breakfast hero, General Mills, to help bring the long-awaited collaboration to life,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “After the viral moment in 2020, we knew guests had an appetite for an IHOP cereal. We helped create this iconic cereal in hopes that our guests would look forward to it any time of day.”

As a brand, IHOP aims to meet guests wherever and whenever they want to eat delicious food. Never taking itself too seriously, the launch of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup puts the brand's famous pancakes in crunchy cereal-form for guests to enjoy the taste of IHOP at home in a fresh, new way.

“At General Mills we make food the world loves by creating moments that taste good and bring joy to families everywhere,” said Brianna Menning, Sr. Brand Manager, Cereal Innovation at General Mills. “We are delighted to collaborate with IHOP and introduce the IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal to bring fun and flavor to fans across the country.”

The IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal is made with 13g of whole grains per serving (at least 48g recommended daily) and provides vitamins and minerals in every serving for a breakfast cereal the whole family can enjoy. This limited-edition cereal will begin appearing on shelves in late December and will be available at retailers nationwide in January, meaning everyone’s favorite pancakes will be accessible to pour into cereal bowls right in your own home.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 64 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers, Hand Crafted Melts, Burritos & Bowls and more. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of September 30, 2022, there are 1,756 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

ABOUT GENERAL MILLS

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2022 net sales of U.S. $19.0 billion. In addition, the company’s share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.