AM Best Assigns and Places Credit Ratings of TRM Specialty Insurance Company Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to TRM Specialty Insurance Company (TRMSIC) (Indianapolis, IN). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit Ratings (ratings) under review with positive implications. TRMSIC is a newly added member of Transverse Insurance Group. These ratings have been placed under review with positive implications pending the completion of the announced acquisition of Transverse Insurance Group, LLC, the parent of the Transverse companies, by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited.

The ratings of TRMSIC reflect Transverse Insurance Group’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

TRMSIC is considered part of the Transverse Insurance Group rating unit based on its role and strategic importance to the group's strategy; common ownership; common management; explicit and implicit support; and an expectation of future financial and operational support.

