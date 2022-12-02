Five Trinity Health Senior Communities Benefit from MDHHS Infection Control Grant

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Health Senior Communities (THSC) has received a grant award in the amount of $291,694.61 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to implement infection control enhancements in long term care communities at Bellbrook in Rochester Hills, Glacier Hills in Ann Arbor, McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness in Muskegon, The Neighborhoods of White Lake in White Lake, and Fraser Villa in Fraser.

According to Stacey Johnson, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer for Trinity Health Senior Communities, the grant will fund the purchase and installation of more than 250 UV Angel Clean Air Filtration devices. The technology targets and treats surfaces and the air hundreds of times each day, providing an essential layer of source-level control necessary for cleaner, safer environments. “The health and safety of our residents, colleagues, and visitors is our highest priority,” Dr. Johnson explained. “UV Angel Clean Air devices provide us with a cleaner environment, critical data, and a track record of reducing infection rates in peer-reviewed medical settings where they have been installed.”

Dr. Johnson said that MDHHS’ investment in improving infection control in these Michigan communities is significant in enhancing the quality of life for those who live in, work in, and visit them. “We are very grateful to MDHHS for its continued commitment to the older adults we serve and for all who enter our communities. THSC continues to do everything it can to mitigate pathogens like COVID-19, and the UV Angel technologies provide so much advancement in what we can do to protect the people entrusted to our care,” she said.

Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel, added: “It’s important to our team to share that our business wasn’t founded because of COVID-19. It originated almost a decade ago following years of extensive scientific research. Our mission is to make the world a safer place, which very closely aligns with Trinity Health Senior Communities’ mission and its core value of safety. Through innovation in automated disinfection technologies, UV Angel is committed to work to protect senior community staff, residents, and families by helping to reduce bacteria, viruses, fungi (mold) up to 99.9%.”

The UV Angel equipment will be installed at McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness, Glacier Hills, Bellbrook, The Neighborhoods of White Lake, and Fraser Villa within the next few weeks.

Trinity Health Senior Communities serves more than 3000 seniors in its 33 independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and subsidized senior housing communities across the United States.

UV Angel Inc. is a leading disinfection technology company harnessing the power of UV Light technology (UVGI), advanced optical engineering, and a first-of-its-kind digital software platform. Founded in 2014 to impact healthcare associated infections in hospitals, our mission today has expanded to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing intelligent disinfection technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by neutralizing viruses, bacteria, and fungi (molds). Fully automated, patented, and proven safe, the company’s technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel’s technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, education, military, food service, retail, corporate, and many more industries. For more information, visit uvangel.com