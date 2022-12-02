Keller Williams Continues 10-Year $1 Million Commitment to Community First! Village

Photo (L-R) Sajag Patel (COO of KW) / Bill Soteroff (president of Keller Williams Worldwide) / Valerie Vogler-Stipe (Managing Director, Office of the Chairman), Marc King (president of KW), Stacie Herron (chief legal & people office, KW), Stacey Onnen (head of operations & service, KW) and Alan Graham (CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) and Tracee Henneke (Director of Giving, Mobile Loaves & Fishes). (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has donated $100,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes to support the expansion of the organization’s Community First! Village, a 51-acre master-planned community designed specifically for men and women who are coming out of chronic homelessness.

Nearly 400 formerly homeless neighbors currently live in the Village.

“Community First! Village represents the model for how communities across our world can seek to resolve the immense challenges of homelessness,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman of KW. “And we’re honored to continue supporting its success and robust expansion efforts.”

On Dec. 1, KW executives toured Community First! Village and presented an annual $100,000 donation. KW is more than midway through an initial 10-year, $1 million commitment to support the mission of Community First! Village, having donated $600,000 to date.

Community First! Village is a development of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, a social outreach ministry that has been compassionately serving Austin’s homeless community for nearly 25 years.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Keller Williams team for their continued generosity and support as we press forward with the expansion of Community First! Village,” said Alan Graham, CEO and founder of Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

“Building a neighborhood of this magnitude—one that is uniquely focused on serving our city’s most vulnerable neighbors—requires a tremendous amount of collaboration,” said Graham. “The Keller Williams team has been committed from the start, and we deeply appreciate their partnership as we continue to develop the most talked about neighborhood in Austin.”

On Oct. 26, Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of a 127-acre addition to Community First! Village, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for individuals who are currently experiencing homelessness in the Austin area.

To learn more about Community First! Village, visit mlf.org/community-first.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit headquarters.kw.com.

About Mobile Loaves & Fishes

Founded in 1998, Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) is a social outreach ministry that empowers communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless. The organization’s innovative Community First! Village is the country’s largest master-planned development designed specifically for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness, and has become a national model replicated by other organizations in different cities. With the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and more than 6 million meals served through its Truck Ministry, MLF has also grown to become the largest prepared feeding program to the homeless in Central Texas and has spawned similar food truck programs across the country. For more information, please visit www.mlf.org.