The Garage enters strategic partnership with Morris Heights Health Center in an effort to change healthcare in underserved Bronx, NY

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Population health management platform company, the Garage, announced today that it is joining forces with federally qualified health center, Morris Heights Health Center (MHHC). The Bronx-based MHHC serves over 50,000 patients, and its mission is to be the vanguard for quality, affordable, and accessible health care for all.

MHHC will be utilizing the Garage’s proven population health management platform, Bridge, for empowering better care in the community. The SaaS platform connects providers, care teams and enables real-time patient information exchange, facilitates referral management, secure messaging, patient tracking and communication, clinical data management, clinical integration, clinical intelligence, and clinical analytics.

“We are excited to partner with the Garage,” said Mari Millet, President and CEO of MHHC. “We needed a solution that would help us better serve our patients and prepare us for the opportunities ahead in value-based care. Their proven credentials along with the depth of their platform made this decision a no-brainer.”

MHHC’s utilization of Bridge will start with a focus in care management for all of its patients and will be another implementation of the Garage’s Digital-First, Data-First approach, which focuses on the Quintuple Aim – Lower Costs of Care, Better Care for the Patient, Improved Health of Communities, Sustainable Service Model for Care Teams, and Equitable Access to Care for All.

“Our mission to change healthcare for good…one community at a time is realized by partnerships like this,” said Pranam Ben, Founder and CEO of the Garage. “MHHC’s commitment to their patients presents a great opportunity for us to architect a data driven, platform-based, collaborative care model for the Bronx community.”

About the Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good…one community at a time. The company works with more than 140+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health.

About Morris Heights Health Center (MHHC)

MHHC is a non-profit organization funded by federal, state, and foundation grants as well as private and corporate donors. They serve more than 50,000 patients annually and provide a wide range of primary, specialty, dental, mental health, educational, and social services at thirteen locations throughout the Bronx.