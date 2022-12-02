Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this aircraft is the second A321neo to join the JetSMART fleet. The A321neo incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 20 percent fuel savings and CO 2 emissions reduction, as well as a 50 percent noise reduction.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.