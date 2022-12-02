Workato is Named One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2022 by Great Place To Work®

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Place To Work has honored Workato as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents™, ranking on the Small and Medium sized company list. Earning a spot means that Workato is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and employ at least 50 parents. In the Great Place to Work survey, 98% of Workato’s employees said Workato is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our team is thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents. Being a Great Place to Work® Certified company shines a light on the exceptional culture we’ve cultivated at Workato and aligns with our belief in providing top-tier benefits for our employees," said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. “As we continue to help shape the future of work, we are very intentional in creating new and exciting programs where every person is valued and given the freedom to do their very best each and every day."

The Best Workplaces for Parents™ list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners not only on the types of programs companies offer parents, but on how fairly parents say they’re actually treated at their workplace. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience for working parents that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare, and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.

In 2022, Workato was named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™, one of the Best Medium Workplaces™, and was recently honored as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 568,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and whose companies submitted at least 50 responses from parents in the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures.