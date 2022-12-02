TurnOnGreen Selected as Endorsed Supplier of EV Chargers by Best Western Hotels & Resorts

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), to be renamed TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), announced today that it has been selected by Best Western Hotels & Resorts (“Best Western”) to be an endorsed supplier of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems for their North American properties. Under the agreement, TurnOnGreen will collaborate with Best Western to provide member hotels and resorts in the U.S. and Canada with TurnOnGreen’s affordable and flexible EV charging solutions, including the EV700 and the EVP700.

“We are thrilled to be an endorsed supplier of Best Western and look forward to supporting Best Western locations across North America as they build their EV charging infrastructure,” said Marcus Charuvastra, the Company’s President. “The demand for EV charging services at Best Western is growing, and TurnOnGreen is pleased to provide their customers with access to affordable, durable and dependable EV charging hardware and network services.”

TurnOnGreen offers flexible EV charging solutions with a portfolio of residential, commercial and ultra-fast charging station products, charging management software, and network services. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market and are Energy Star Certified and backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

“Becoming a Best Western endorsed supplier in the EV charging category provides TurnOnGreen with the opportunity to rapidly expand our EV charging network across the U.S. and Canada,” said Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “The EV market is expanding rapidly and we are committed to meeting the charging needs of EV drivers at home, work and while on vacation at one of the many Best Western locations.”

According to Experian’s car registration data, the sale of plugin battery EVs in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 60% year over year, and the battery EV market share in the U.S. improved to a record of 4.6% of vehicles nationwide.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Imperalis Holding Corp.

TurnOnGreen designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility. The Company brings decades of experience to every project, working with its clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. The Company’s headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.