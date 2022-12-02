The Aga Khan Museum Offers Exciting Holiday Programming for the Whole Family

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the holidays quickly approaching, the Aga Khan Museum is offering an engaging programming lineup for all ages.

From December 27 to 29 the stunning Museum exterior will come to life with Light Up the Dark. This animated light projection is inspired by masterpieces from the Museum Collection including a 400-year-old fountain and detailed manuscript paintings from 16th-century Iran.

Designed by a group of OCAD University students and graduates, these mesmerizing animations will be accompanied by a captivating musical composition by Humber College students and will reveal the interconnections between the cultures represented in the Museum Collection.

Alongside the projections, visitors can warm up by the fire in the Aga Khan Park with hot beverages and evening snacks offered by the Museum’s renowned restaurant, Diwan. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy live performances by local artists every hour from 6 to 8 pm.

With extended hours until 9 pm, admission to the Museum Collections Gallery will be free from December 27 to December 29, and the Museum’s temporary exhibition Afghanistan My Love will be open with reduced admission.

Showcased throughout the holiday season and until April 10, 2023, Afghanistan My Love brings to light new perspectives on Afghanistan — driven by the creativity and resilience of its people. The exhibition features must-see paintings and murals by art collective ArtLords, alongside striking designs and textiles by contemporary Afghan-Canadian artist, Shaheer Zazai.

The holiday programming also includes creative opportunities for the whole family. Throughout Light Up the Dark, visitors can participate in free activities such as calligraphy and a collective art installation in the Atrium, as well as a series of exciting clay painting and weaving workshops inspired by the Museum Collection and temporary exhibition. More details can be found here.

Visitors are also invited to do some last-minute holiday shopping at the Aga Khan Museum Shop. This season, the Museum has carefully selected items from artisans throughout the Silk Route and beyond, offering a unique shopping experience.

“We are pleased to offer an exciting lineup of programs as we welcome visitors over the holidays,” says Sascha Priewe, Director, Collections and Public Programs at the Aga Khan Museum. “Our mission is to bring people together and foster mutual understanding through the arts. We wish our visitors fun-filled experiences through immersive and engaging programming for all ages.”

Moving into the new year, from January 3 to 6, full-day camps for children ages 5 to 12 will take young artists on an interactive journey through the Museum as they gather inspiration to create their own works of art. Visitors can register their campers online or email learn@agakhanmuseum.org for more information.

