Madison Dearborn Partners Forms Partnership with Former Dovel Technologies Executives to Pursue Investments in Government Tech and Tech-Enabled Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, today announced the formation of a partnership with industry-veterans Damon Griggs and Jon Brooks to pursue investments in the federal government technology sector. The former Dovel Technologies (“Dovel”) executives have extensive industry expertise and an impressive track-record of delivering growth, which will complement MDP’s investment experience in the federal government technology and tech-enabled services market.

“Damon and Jon bring a wealth of expertise and proven success building companies that provide valuable solutions for federal clients that will benefit MDP’s continued investment in the attractive market for government technology services,” said Matt Norton, Managing Director and Head of MDP’s Business & Government Software and Services team. “We look forward to partnering with Damon and Jon to identify businesses with significant growth potential that will benefit from the unique combination of Damon and Jon’s expertise and MDP’s deep industry knowledge and resources.”

Griggs, who most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Dovel Technologies, brings more than 20 years of experience successfully leading and growing technology services companies. Under Griggs’ tenure as CEO, he oversaw the company’s transformation into a market leader in the federal health technology sector. In less than three years, Griggs more than doubled the firm’s annual revenues to approximately $450 million by expanding tech-enabled capabilities, broadening and enhancing relationships with customers, building a world-class leadership team and promoting employee growth and development. Dovel was sold to Guidehouse, a leading global management consultancy firm, in late 2021. Prior to Dovel, Griggs held leadership positions with several technology services providers including InScope International, Inc., Alion Science and Technology, and Washington Consulting, Inc.

“MDP shares Jon’s and my vision to build a new platform focused on delivering advanced technical capabilities to address the evolving demands of our federal customers,” said Griggs. “Jon and I are grateful for the opportunity to join MDP in this next chapter, as we identify highly-regarded businesses that are well-positioned to compete and win in the competitive federal technology services market.”

Brooks brings more than 20 years of transactional, legal and compliance experience gained at leading corporations and Am Law 100 law firms. Over the course of his career, Brooks has successfully closed transactions totaling over $7 billion, including Dovel’s sale to Guidehouse, Engility’s sale to SAIC and OSI Pharmaceutical Inc.’s sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. He most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and SVP of Corporate Development for Dovel, supporting the company’s acquisition strategy, while building a world-class legal, compliance and administration function. Prior to joining Dovel, Jon was an executive at Engility Holdings, serving as the head of mergers and acquisitions and deputy general counsel.

Brooks added: “Damon and I are pleased to partner with the MDP team as we work to utilize our collective resources, expertise and deep relationships to build a leading government technology and tech-enabled services platform. MDP has established a strong industry presence and we look forward to strengthening the firm’s partnerships with innovative businesses that are defining the future of the industry.”

“This partnership creates a unique opportunity to build on our track-record of successful investments in the government software and services sector,” added Brandon Levitan, a Director on MDP’s Business & Government Software and Services team. “Together with Damon and Jon, we are excited to pursue additional investments that will form an industry-leading platform delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of federal customers across key verticals.”

About Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC

Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”) is a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Since MDP’s formation in 1992, the firm has raised aggregate capital of over $28 billion and has completed over 150 platform investments. MDP invests across five dedicated industry verticals, including basic industries; business and government software and services; financial and transaction services; health care; and telecom, media and technology services. For more information, please visit www.mdcp.com.