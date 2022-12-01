Claro DR Invests in the Next Generation of FirstWave's Network Monitoring Solution NMIS

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cybersecurity and network management software company, FirstWave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX: FCT) (FirstWave), has entered into an agreement with Claro Dominican Republic (Claro DR https://www.claro.com.do/personas/) - the largest telecommunications company in the Dominican Republic.

Having entrusted their network monitoring to FirstWave (previously Opmantek) for over 10 years, Claro DR has committed to licensing the recently released NMIS 9.4 suite of products, with the agreement including US$300K in up-front fees and US$155K in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for an extended and expanded range of software support services valuing the initial order at US$455K. Claro DR is investing in the software to access benefits in scalability, speed, and event-driven automation.

Danny Maher, Chief Executive Officer of FirstWave said, "Structured to streamline and rapidly process vast volumes of data, NMIS 9's data processing speed and data availability make it the most flexible and scalable network management and IT automation solution for Telcos, large enterprises, and Managed Service Providers available on the market.”

"We're thrilled with our new agreement with Claro DR and are looking forward to supporting their success as they leverage the benefits of NMIS 9 and its suite of network management software."

The primary software modules being utilised by Claro DR include:

NMIS – The core for FirstWave’s network management, monitoring and auditing software modules

opEvents – Processing the diagnostics of events and leveraging intelligent automation to remediate issues

opCharts – Dynamic, actionable charting, with custom visualisations for NMIS data

opReports – Turning data into insights to gain a better understanding of service levels and performance of network environments.

"Since the acquisition of Opmantek in January our strategy has included a focus on and commitment to telecommunications carriers across US, LATAM and Australia," Maher said. "Our network monitoring and automation software is industry-leading, and particularly suited to environments with high levels of complexity. We're thrilled to see this strategy is supporting the success of not only our company but also our customers."

This agreement from Claro DR comes shortly after the announcement that FirstWave has onboarded telco Viaero Wireless, a leading wireless carrier in several US states.

FirstWave’s network management and monitoring software was obtained as part of a 2022 acquisition of Opmantek Software and is globally recognised as a market leader.