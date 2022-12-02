Entering the South Korean Market: CyberLink and UNIONCOMMUNITY Launch Next-generation Access Control Hardware

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in facial recognition technology, has just announced its collaboration with Korean access control hardware provider UNIONCOMMUNITY, a manufacturer with over 150 partners in over 100 countries. The South Korean company’s UBio-X Face Premium terminal, powered by its NXP processor, will incorporate CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe®’s SDK (software development kit). With the integration of FaceMe, UBio-X Face Premium features multi-person walk-through authentication, with a detection range of up to four meters. The terminal can also recognize whether face masks are correctly worn and can support infrared (IR) camera-enhanced anti-spoofing technology. With its compact design, UBio-X Face Premium is the ideal contactless security option for many diverse applications such as office buildings, shopping malls, and residential apartments.

By utilizing the FaceMe SDK, the new generation UBio-X Face Premium system’s operations are enhanced. Compared to previous models, this collaboration vastly improves user experience by increasing the terminal’s face detection distance and multi-person walk-through recognition ability. With the help of FaceMe technology, people can be scanned and identified without having to stop at an entrance, and personnel authentication can be completed at up to four meters and for multiple personnel at the same time, significantly boosting access control efficiency and convenience for users.

UBio-X Face Premium offers a range of six authentication options including facial recognition, fingerprints, cards, mobile keys, QR codes, and/or passwords. Providing diverse verification methods, its anti-spoofing abilities are highly appealing to organizations with strict security requirements, such as research facilities or financial institutions. Enterprises can also select their preferred verification method according to their needs and scenarios.

The FaceMe SDK is optimized for NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus family of processors, as used by the UBio-X Face Premium terminal, which delivers precise recognition results and excellent performance, further benefitting the collaboration between UNIONCOMMUNITY and CyberLink. FaceMe also offers mask detection functions, allowing the UBio-X Face Premium terminal to deny access to anyone who is not wearing a mask correctly. Additionally, FaceMe supports anti-spoofing technology enhanced by IR cameras, supporting user liveness detection to efficiently prevent fraud and help create a safe and secure environment for system owners and users.

“It is a great honor that CyberLink’s FaceMe facial recognition technology has been adopted by UNIONCOMMUNITY, a company that occupies a sizable place in the market with its range of biometric access control devices,” said Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “This is the result of CyberLink’s long-term efforts in the field of access control. Going forward, we plan to support anti-spoofing capabilities for more IR camera devices, and we will continue to optimize the accuracy with additional functions to strengthen the safety of facial recognition. We believe that FaceMe can bring endless possibilities to the field of smart security control.”

More information on Ubio-X Face Premium: http://unioncomm.co.kr/en/portfolio/ubio-x-face-premium/

More product information on FaceMe: https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com