Chess Legend Grandmaster Judit Polgar To Be Inducted Into World Chess Hall of Fame

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judit Polgar of Hungary, the strongest female chess player of all time, will be inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame during the 6th Annual Strategy Across the Board Gala hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club and World Chess Hall of Fame (WCHOF) on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Saint Louis, MO.

"It is a great honour to be recognized for my decade-long contributions to the sport that I love as both a chess player and my work promoting chess, its benefits as an educational tool, and encouraging women's orientation towards chess,” said Judit Polgar. “We must continue to work to ensure that more girls experience this ancient game's beauty, knowledge, and benefits. I take every opportunity to convey the message to girls and people around them: strive to make the most of their talents. Because if we do not limit girls, if we encourage and inspire them to persevere and build their confidence, they will succeed in any field of life.”

Judit Polgar is universally recognized as the strongest female player of all time. She was first rated in the top 100 players in the world at age 12 when she won three gold medals at the 1988 Olympiad in Thessaloniki. This performance also catapulted Judit to the world's number 1 ranking for women, a position that she maintained for the next 26 years. Judit broke Bobby Fischer’s record as the youngest grandmaster in 1991.

The 1990 Chess Olympiad in Novi Sad was the last women-only tournament in which Judit would ever participate. Polgar is the only woman to have ever reached the Candidates stage in the world, and to have been rated over 2700, reaching a peak of 2735 in 2005. During her career, she defeated 11 current or former world champions in rapid or classical chess. Polgar was a member of the 2014 silver medal-winning Hungarian Olympiad team and won seven other medals in Olympiads.

“Judit Polgar represents the global impact and inclusivity chess has to offer,” said FIDE Special Projects Manager and History Committee Chairman Willy Iclicki. “We are proud to have her join an illustrious list of other trailblazers who have contributed to shaping and defining the legacy of chess.”

“We are excited to recognize Judit’s numerous achievements and contributions to the sport of chess,” said Shannon Bailey, Chief Curator of the World Chess Hall of Fame. “Her dedication to advancing chess while breaking down barriers for girls and women is an inspiration, and we’re proud to honor her on permanent display at the World Chess Hall of Fame.”

Judit joins two other exceptional chess players who were also inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame’s 2021 class earlier this fall, including Miguel Najdorf, whose name is associated with one of the most famous openings in chess, the Najdorf Variation of the Sicilian Defense, in addition to being one of the most successful performers in Chess Olympiad history and Eugene Torre, a trailblazer for Asian chess for half a century, achieving a number of continental milestones including the first grandmaster, first to defeat a reigning world champion, and first to reach the Candidates stage of the World Championship.

Inductees of the World Chess Hall of Fame are nominated by the International Chess Federation (Fédération Internationale des Échecs or FIDE) and are chosen for their impact on the sport and have included players, authors, journalists, scholars, organizers and supporters of the game. Each player is commemorated at the World Chess Hall of Fame in Saint Louis with a plaque bearing their image and biography.

About the World Chess Hall of Fame

The World Chess Hall of Fame (WCHOF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to building awareness of the cultural and artistic significance of chess. It opened on September 9, 2011, in the Central West End after moving from previous locations in New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami. Housed in a historic 15,900 square-foot residence-turned-business in Saint Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, the WCHOF features World Chess Hall of Fame inductees, United States Chess Hall of Fame inductees selected by the U.S. Chess Trust, artifacts from the permanent collection and exhibitions highlighting the great players, historic games and rich cultural history of chess. The WCHOF partners with the Saint Louis Chess Club to provide innovative programming and outreach to local, national and international audiences. Learn more online at www.worldchesshof.org and on our Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.

About the Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club (STLCC) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that is committed to making chess an important part of our community. In addition to providing a forum for the community to play tournaments and casual games, the Club also offers chess improvement classes, beginner lessons and special lectures.

Recognizing the cognitive and behavioral benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is committed to supporting those chess programs that already exist in area schools while encouraging the development of new in-school and after-school programs. For more information, visit saintlouischessclub.org.