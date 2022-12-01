AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to AM Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) (Phoenix, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect ASIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

ASIC is a new excess and surplus (E&S) lines carrier, having received authorization in Arizona to be a domestic surplus lines insurance company in September 2022. The company will write various specialty insurance products for the primary program insurance business segment across the United States.

The ratings of ASIC reflect its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a conservative investment portfolio. AM Best anticipates that ASIC’s level of risk-adjusted capitalization will remain at the strongest level throughout its initial five-year start-up period. The ratings also reflect ASIC’s adequate operating performance, which is based upon a well-defined business plan and management’s prior track record. ASIC’s limited business profile reflects the risk associated with executing on its business strategy as a new E&S lines carrier. AM Best considers ASIC’s ERM framework and capabilities to be appropriate for the company’s risk profile.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that ASIC will maintain very strong balance sheet strength over the intermediate period and the execution of its business plan will generate operating results contributing to surplus growth.

