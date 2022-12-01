Alsana St. Louis and Birmingham Offer Annual Grant for Residential Treatment

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alsana, an eating disorder recovery community and treatment provider, has partnered with Project HEAL, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those without financial resources get access to treatment for eating disorders. Through this partnership, Alsana will offer a residential treatment center grant to one Project HEAL recipient at its St. Louis or Birmingham locations.

Of the 30 million Americans who struggle with an eating disorder, fewer than 20% ever receive treatment.

“Eating disorders are complex and do not discriminate based on background or financial status,” said Heather Russo, chief clinical officer with Alsana. “That's why we have partnered with Project HEAL to help break down the barriers that millions of Americans face when it comes to recovery.”

Project HEAL is the largest nonprofit in the U.S. focused on prevention, treatment financing, and recovery support for people suffering with eating disorders. The organization works to increase equity and inclusion within eating disorder treatment programs for diverse communities across the nation.

"We are so grateful that Alsana has joined a growing list of eating disorder treatment centers who are supporting our efforts to ensure everyone has access to eating disorder healing, not just the privileged few," said Rebecca Eyre, CEO of Project HEAL.

Alsana pioneered the Adaptive Care Model®, meeting people where they are in their recovery journey. It provides individualized treatment and focuses on the wellbeing of the whole person through medical, therapeutic, nutritional, movement, and relational therapy.

For more information about Alsana and the type of treatment offered, visit https://www.alsana.com/. For more information about Project Heal and how to apply, visit https://www.theprojectheal.org/.

About Alsana

Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama (Birmingham and Huntsville), California (Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks), and Missouri (St. Louis), and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®. This holistic method seeks to address healing in all areas of clients’ lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Alsana’s programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as “diabulimia.” For additional information, visit www.alsana.com.

About Project HEAL

Project HEAL is the leading nonprofit in the U.S. focused on equitable access to eating disorder treatment, offering direct services to eating disorder sufferers who are unable to access treatment. Project HEAL's mission is to break down systemic, healthcare, and financial barriers to eating disorder healing. Learn more at www.theprojectheal.org.