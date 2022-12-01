Global Lingerie Market Report 2022: A $112.96 Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Lingerie Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lingerie market reached a value of US$ 72.66 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 112.96 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.40% during 2022-2027.

The increasing inclination of consumers toward trendy intimate wear and sportswear is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of aggressive marketing and promotional activities on several social media platforms for sensitizing and broadening the consumer base is considerably contributing to the market growth. Rising product variations and the escalating demand for wide-ranging seamless, brassieres, briefs, and premium-quality branded lingerie amongst consumers, are propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for seamless and brassieres briefs, along with the increasing preference for lingerie products amongst male demographics, is positively stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the collaboration of lingerie manufacturers with the supermarket chains and multiple distributors for improving product portfolio is catalyzing the market growth. The advent of sustainable product variants is acting as a major growth-inducing factor.

For instance, brands and leading companies are deploying environmentally-friendly production processes and using biodegradable materials to manufacture ecological lingerie sets, that are gaining immense popularity, primarily due to the increasing environmental consciousness among the masses.

Other factors, such as the easy product availability through proliferating online platforms, attractive discounts and affordable price points offered by leading brands, and rising urbanization and purchasing power of consumers, especially in developing regions, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

