Best's Review Looks Ahead at New Year Fraught With Inflation and Other Challenges

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The December issue of Best’s Review examines issues that insurers are preparing for in 2023, with inflation as one of their top concerns:

In “MassMutual Prepares for the Worst Amid 2023 Warning Signs,” Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO Roger Crandall discusses the company's core strengths and how he aims to be flexible in the face of rising interest rates and shifting market demands.

“Mix of Forces Set to Shape Insurance Markets in Coming Year” looks at how inflation, recession, interest rates and more present new concerns for insurers.

In “Insurers’ Balance Sheets Increasingly See Unrealized Losses in Rising Asset Management Challenge,” AM Best and other industry experts weigh in on the impact of rising interest rates on insurers and their investments.

Also included in the December issue:

Beginning in January, Best's Review's online magazine will move to a new, interactive format.

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.