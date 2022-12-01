Best's Review Looks Ahead at New Year Fraught With Inflation and Other Challenges

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The December issue of Best’s Review examines issues that insurers are preparing for in 2023, with inflation as one of their top concerns:
- In “MassMutual Prepares for the Worst Amid 2023 Warning Signs,” Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO Roger Crandall discusses the company's core strengths and how he aims to be flexible in the face of rising interest rates and shifting market demands.
- “Mix of Forces Set to Shape Insurance Markets in Coming Year” looks at how inflation, recession, interest rates and more present new concerns for insurers.
- In “Insurers’ Balance Sheets Increasingly See Unrealized Losses in Rising Asset Management Challenge,” AM Best and other industry experts weigh in on the impact of rising interest rates on insurers and their investments.
Also included in the December issue:
- In “AM Best: Inflation Will Impact Insurance in 2023, but Expect Moderation,” three AM Best analysts discuss expectations of a hard market and how, in commercial lines, most of the premium growth will come from price increases due to the impact of social and economic inflation.
- “Keep on Trucking: Online Shopping Helped Drive Inland Marine Premiums Over the Last Decade” looks at the growing inland marine segment, which added $15.7 billion in direct written premium from 2011 through 2021.
- “COVID-19 Mortality Trends, Interest Rates and Climate Change Seen as Key Issues for Actuaries in 2023” features a discussion with Nik Godon, director of insurance consulting and technology at WTW, in which he answers questions about rising interest rates, long-term impacts of COVID-19 mortality and climate risk.
Beginning in January, Best's Review's online magazine will move to a new, interactive format.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.