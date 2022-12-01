First Women’s Bank announces new Mission Partners Airbnb, BCG, Principal®, Salesforce and Envestnet have joined the Bank to help close the gender gap in access to capital

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Women’s Bank (FWB) announced that Airbnb, BCG, Principal Financial Group®, Salesforce and Envestnet are the Bank’s newest Mission Partners. The companies join a growing list of FWB Mission Partners that includes Aon, Comcast Corp., Microsoft, United Airlines, Wendy’s, William Blair and the Western Golf Association, as well as other supporters, including investor and Strategic Advisor Billie Jean King and Strategic Advisors Sophia Bush and Nia Batts. Earlier today, FWB also announced that Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian in history, Founder and President of Saysh, and advocate for women’s equity, has joined FWB as a Strategic Advisor.

“ Closing the gender lending gap is a critical step toward achieving gender equality, and First Women’s Bank is the bank to do it,” said Marianne Markowitz, president and CEO, First Women’s Bank. “ First Women’s Bank will help bridge that gap and promote more inclusive economic growth with the support of our Mission Partners and the trailblazing women that have joined FWB as Strategic Advisors.”

The support of FWB’s Mission Partners helps to expand economic opportunity for all small businesses with a strategic focus on the women’s economy. FWB’s innovative strategy combines national Small Business Administration lending with deposits from these mission-aligned corporations to create accessible financing for small businesses.

“ Women have always been and continue to be a driving force of the Airbnb community,” said Ellie Mertz, Vice President of Finance of Airbnb, Inc. “ We are proud to be a First Women’s Bank Mission Partner, and to invest in women and women-led businesses to bridge the gender lending gap.”

“ First Women's Bank's mission to grow the economy while advancing the role of women is one that resonates with me deeply,” said Sharon Marcil, North America Chair of BCG. “ BCG research shows that diversely managed companies better withstand unanticipated changes, and FWB supports this idea by amplifying the power of the women’s economy through education and funding. To that end, BCG is proud to come together with FWB as a Mission Partner.”

“ Principal® is committed to putting financial security within reach of more people, with a history of focusing on small to midsized businesses,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president, and CEO of Principal®. “ Vibrant and prosperous businesses support economically vibrant communities, and we’re honored to work with First Women’s Bank who shares our vision for a more financially inclusive and sustainable world.”

“ Equality is a core value at Salesforce, and we recognize the importance of ensuring female founders, as well as women-led and women-oriented businesses have equal access to capital,” said Amber Chi, SVP and Assistant Treasurer, Salesforce. “ We are proud to be one of First Women’s Bank’s Mission Partners and will continue to support their mission to expand economic opportunities for women.”

“ At Envestnet, we’re focused on empowering consumers, small business owners and everyone to achieve an Intelligent Financial Life™ through our ecosystem of technology, data intelligence and solutions. By partnering with like-minded organizations that share in this mission, we are better able to deliver on this promise,” said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer for Envestnet. “ Together with First Women’s Bank, we are proud to help women-owned businesses who depend on lending and credit to maintain and grow their operations, better connect, grow and manage the financial wellness of their business.”

“ Our clients come to us with dreams of owning, growing and building their businesses,” said Markowitz. “ With the support of our Mission Partners, shareholders, advisors and our deeply committed team, First Women’s Bank is providing the capital, resources and community to help our clients and their businesses grow and thrive.”

