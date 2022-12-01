ADVI Health Joins Forces with Sheridan Capital Partners

WASHINGTON, D.C., and CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVI Health and Sheridan Capital Partners today announced that Sheridan has taken an ownership stake in ADVI. Together, the companies aim to accelerate, strengthen, and extend ADVI’s position as an established market access, commercialization, and policy firm through the expansion of its solutions and product offerings. Sheridan invested alongside ADVI senior leaders, who retained a meaningful ownership stake in the business and will remain active in the leadership and operations of the company.

“ADVI has grown significantly in the decade since our founding. We have a strong track record of delivering great results for our clients, and we look forward to continuing to build on what we do best,” said Marc Samuels, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of ADVI. “We are excited to partner with the team at Sheridan. Their exclusive focus on healthcare and deep investment expertise will allow us to invest further in our team and more quickly expand our solutions, products, and reach so that we can collaborate in new ways with medical innovators and entrepreneurs, life science and digital therapy manufacturers, and providers and advocates around the world.”

ADVI was founded in 2013, with roots back to 2008, beginning its commitment to provide clients with the advice and vision necessary to translate the value of client products and services into the language and currency of payers, public and private. Its veteran team of collaborative, creative trailblazers have since become the go-to resource for advancing and addressing clinical, economic, policy, and operational opportunities and challenges faced by life science and healthcare leaders. ADVI combines the advice, action, and tools of traditional consulting with the rigor and vision of corporate strategy. ADVI’s real-time intelligence, unique datasets and targeted advocacy are advancing innovation for cell and gene, vaccine, rare and ultra-rare diseases, and oncology therapies; digital therapeutics; AI advances; complex diagnostics; and MedTech.

“Sheridan has actively evaluated opportunities within the dynamic pharma services sector for many years and is delighted to partner with ADVI,” said Nicholas Rowland, Partner at Sheridan. “With the growing number of novel therapeutics and innovative devices and technologies coming to market, the expertise and data-informed insights that ADVI offers have never been more important to their clients. ADVI’s team represents a platform we will support and grow to help companies and organizations around the world navigate the complex policy, regulatory and reimbursement changes that are shaping our evolving healthcare landscape.”

“We are pleased to partner with Marc and the entire ADVI team,” added Sean Dempsey, Partner at Sheridan. “For the last decade, ADVI has provided invaluable guidance, insight and advice to its customers tackling complex and critical commercialization initiatives. We look forward to supporting this team with the clear and sole purpose of enabling continued customer success.”

Clearsight Advisors, Inc., served as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel to ADVI in connection with this transaction. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to Sheridan. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided debt financing for the transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About ADVI Health

ADVI Health solves complicated problems in healthcare with data-informed commercialization, market access, and policy expertise. Comprised of a seasoned group of industry experts from the policy, payer, and life sciences sectors, ADVI provides strategic support to health and science innovators around the world. It guides clients from diligence and discovery through commercialization, proactively identifying opportunities to improve access and reimbursement and accelerate time to revenue and growth. ADVI’s real-time Strategic Analytics and Value Economics (SAVEs) data set spans multiple payers (100% Medicaid, Medicare FFS, and Medicare Advantage) and covers over 200 million lives providing clients with invaluable competitive intelligence. Learn more about ADVI at www.advi.com.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, bringing strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results.