Allyson Felix Joins First Women’s Bank to Help Close the Gender Lending Gap and Elevate Women Business Owners

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Women’s Bank announced that Allyson Felix, the most decorated track and field Olympian in history, Founder and President of Saysh, and advocate for women’s equity, has joined Billie Jean King, Nia Batts and Sophia Bush as a Strategic Advisor to the Bank. Together, First Women’s Bank and Allyson aim to connect women-owned small businesses with accessible capital, resources and networks to create a more inclusive economy.

“ As a small business owner, I know how vital financing is to the growth and success of a business,” said Allyson Felix. “ First Women’s Bank is the only women-founded and owned commercial bank formed to serve women business owners, and Saysh and I are excited to partner with them as we work to create accessible financing for female entrepreneurs.”

In her role as Strategic Advisor to First Women’s Bank, Allyson will help support and inspire women business owners, continue to advocate for women’s equality and amplify both the need and the opportunities to close gender gaps and create a more inclusive economy.

“ We are so proud to welcome Allyson to First Women’s Bank,” said Marianne Markowitz, President and CEO. “ Allyson’s accomplishments as an athlete, Saysh founder, and advocate have inspired countless women and her support of First Women’s Bank will help us to deliver on our mission.”

First Women’s Bank formed to address the gender lending gap and provide not only access to much-needed capital, but also to the advisors, mentors, networks and resources that will propel small businesses, entrepreneurs and the economy overall. Learn more about how to join FWB on its mission at www.FirstWomens.Bank.

About First Women’s Bank

First Women's Bank is the only women-founded, women-owned and women-led commercial bank in the country on a mission to grow the economy and elevate the role of women within it. The Bank serves a national lending and deposit market from its flagship location in Chicago. FWB's innovative strategy combines national Small Business Administration lending with deposits from mission-aligned individuals, corporations and organizations to create accessible financing for small businesses with a strategic focus on the women's economy.

FWBank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

About Allyson Felix

Athlete, mother and entrepreneur Allyson Felix is the most decorated Track & Field Olympian in history -- a nine-time Olympic medalist, six-time Olympic Champion. She has won a mind-blowing twenty-five global medals at the Olympics and World Championships. Allyson is still honing her craft and seems to find passion and determination rivaled only by the greatest of the greats. At this stage of her career, Allyson has found passions off the track which she believes are her true calling. A passionate advocate for childcare and women’s equity, she serves on the board of directors for nonprofit &Mother. She loves children and serves as a member of the Right To Play board hoping to raise awareness for underserved children in developing regions. Her determination is now carrying over to the business sector where she is the Founder and President of Saysh, a community-centered lifestyle brand for and by women; an investor in a plant-based protein bar company; and serves as an advisor to a fitness technology startup. She has hosted a wrap-up series for an Emmy-winning prime-time show on NBC. Allyson has accomplished so much, but her greatest accomplishment and her greatest love is her daughter, Camryn, who reminds her everyday that she can never stop fighting for what is right in this world. She continues to strive for greatness in all areas reminding us that we all can achieve things we never dreamed of.

About Saysh

Saysh is a community-centered lifestyle brand for and by women focused on ethical conscience, aesthetic sensibility and an athletic mindset. Saysh is co-founded by Allyson Felix, the most decorated Track and field Olympian; and Wes Felix, her brother and business partner. The brand's debut lifestyle sneaker is the Saysh One. Visit Saysh.com and join us at @bySaysh on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.