Ulta Beauty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period (“third quarter”) and thirty-nine-week period (“first nine months”) ended October 29, 2022 compared to the same periods ended October 30, 2021.

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended (Dollars in millions, except per share data) October 29, October 30, October 31, October 29, October 30, October 31, 2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,338.8 $ 1,995.8 $ 1,552.0 $ 6,981.8 $ 5,901.5 $ 3,953.3 Comparable sales 14.6% 25.8% (8.9)% 15.6% 47.1% (23.8)% Gross profit (as a percentage of net sales) 41.2% 39.6% 35.1% 40.6% 39.7% 29.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 597.2 $ 503.4 $ 416.4 $ 1,632.6 $ 1,411.6 $ 1,068.9 Operating income (as a percentage of net sales) 15.5% 14.2% 6.5% 17.1% 15.6% 0.3% Diluted earnings per share $ 5.34 $ 3.94 $ 1.32 $ 17.35 $ 12.60 $ 0.08 New store openings, net 18 6 (2) 35 38 8

“Amidst a challenging macro environment, the Ulta Beauty team delivered yet another outstanding quarter, with strong top and bottom-line results and growth across all major categories and channels,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. “Our third quarter results reflect the sustained resilience of the beauty category and the strong emotional connection and loyalty we have cultivated with our guests. I am confident our business model, which offers unmatched breadth, value, and convenience, is even more relevant today and unlocks opportunities to further delight guests as we continue to lead the beauty category.”

For the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Net sales increased 17.2% to $2.3 billion compared to $2.0 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, retail price increases, and the impact of new brands and product innovation compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 14.6% compared to an increase of 25.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by a 10.7% increase in transactions and a 3.5% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 22.0% to $962.8 million compared to $789.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 41.2% compared to 39.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage in fixed costs, strong growth in other revenue, and higher merchandise margin, partially offset by higher inventory shrink.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 18.6% to $597.2 million compared to $503.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased to 25.5% compared to 25.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to deleverage in store payroll and benefits and corporate overhead due to strategic investments, partially offset by lower marketing expenses.

Operating income increased 27.3% to $361.9 million, or 15.5% of net sales, compared to $284.2 million, or 14.2% of net sales, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The tax rate increased to 24.3% compared to 24.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income increased 27.5% to $274.6 million compared to $215.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Diluted earnings per share increased 35.5% to $5.34, including a $0.02 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $3.94, including a $0.01 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022

Net sales increased 18.3% to $7.0 billion compared to $5.9 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, primarily due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, retail price increases, the impact of new brands and product innovation, and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Comparable sales increased 15.6% compared to an increase of 47.1% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, driven by a 9.7% increase in transactions and a 5.4% increase in average ticket.

Gross profit increased 21.0% to $2.8 billion compared to $2.3 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 40.6% compared to 39.7% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, strong growth in other revenue, and favorable channel mix shifts, partially offset by lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink.

SG&A expenses increased 15.7% to $1.6 billion compared to $1.4 billion in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 23.4% compared to 23.9% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, due to lower marketing expenses, partially offset by deleverage in corporate overhead primarily due to strategic investments.

Operating income increased 29.2% to $1.2 billion, or 17.1% of net sales, compared to $921.9 million, or 15.6% of net sales, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

The tax rate decreased to 24.3% compared to 24.4% in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Net income increased 29.5% to $901.7 million compared to $696.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Diluted earnings per share increased 37.7% to $17.35, including a $0.05 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $12.60 including a $0.08 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $250.6 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $2.11 billion compared to $1.92 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The $198.3 million increase was primarily due to inventory to support new brand launches, the addition of 41 net new stores opened since October 30, 2021, inventory cost increases, and inventory receipts to maintain strong in-stocks of key items to support expected demand.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 340,271 shares of its common stock at a cost of $137.5 million. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $571.9 million. As of October 29, 2022, $1.4 billion remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Store Update

Real estate activity in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 included 18 new stores located in Boone, NC; Bullhead City, AZ; Campbell, CA; Clemmons, NC; Dallas, TX; Del Rio, TX; Huntsville, TX; Jasper, IN; McMinnville, OR; Paris, TX; Redmond, OR; Rehoboth Beach, DE; Selma, TX; Sequim, WA; St. Petersburg, FL; Starkville, MS; Stoughton, MA and Wilson, NC. In addition, the Company relocated one store and remodeled eight stores. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the Company opened 35 new stores, relocated 11 stores, and remodeled eight stores.

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company operated 1,343 stores totaling 14.1 million square feet.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Based on third quarter results and updated expectations for the fourth quarter, the Company has increased its outlook for fiscal 2022.

The Company’s updated outlook for fiscal 2022 is as follows:

Prior FY22 Outlook Updated FY22 Outlook Net sales $9.65 billion to $9.75 billion $9.95 billion to $10.00 billion Comparable sales 9.5% to 10.5% 12.6% to 13.2% New stores, net 50 47 Remodel and relocation projects 35 33 Operating margin 14.6% to 14.8% 15.5% to 15.6% Diluted earnings per share $20.70 to $21.20 $22.60 to $22.90 Share repurchases approximately $900 million no change Effective tax rate approximately 24.5% no change Capital expenditures $350 million to $400 million $300 million to $350 million Depreciation and amortization expense approximately $250 million no change

The Company’s outlook for fiscal 2022 assumes a consistent federal tax rate.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter of fiscal 2022 results is scheduled for today, December 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 704-4453. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512‑2921 and entering conference ID number 13733783.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,343 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty’s corporate responsibility efforts can be found at www.ulta.com/investor/ESG.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “strategies” or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geo-political events;

the impact of current inflationary cost pressures on payroll, benefits, supply chain, and other operating costs;

our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;

the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (our replacement enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;

epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters that have and could continue to negatively impact sales;

our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;

the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;

the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;

the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems;

the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

the possibility that the capacity of our distribution and order fulfillment infrastructure and the performance of our distribution centers and fast fulfillment centers may not be adequate to support our expected future growth plans;

changes in the wholesale cost of our products;

a decline in operating results that has and may continue to lead to asset impairment and store closure charges;

the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;

our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;

the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;

our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs; and

other risk factors detailed in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The company’s filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks Ended October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 2,338,793 100.0 % $ 1,995,775 100.0 % Cost of sales 1,375,976 58.8 % 1,206,301 60.4 % Gross profit 962,817 41.2 % 789,474 39.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 597,164 25.5 % 503,403 25.2 % Pre-opening expenses 3,797 0.2 % 1,832 0.1 % Operating income 361,856 15.5 % 284,239 14.2 % Interest expense (income), net (849 ) (0.0 %) 413 0.0 % Income before income taxes 362,705 15.5 % 283,826 14.2 % Income tax expense 88,120 3.8 % 68,537 3.4 % Net income $ 274,585 11.7 % $ 215,289 10.8 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.37 $ 3.97 Diluted $ 5.34 $ 3.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,131 54,291 Diluted 51,418 54,660

Exhibit 2 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) 39 Weeks Ended October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 6,981,807 100.0 % $ 5,901,501 100.0 % Cost of sales 4,149,800 59.4 % 3,560,276 60.3 % Gross profit 2,832,007 40.6 % 2,341,225 39.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,632,593 23.4 % 1,411,577 23.9 % Pre-opening expenses 8,422 0.1 % 7,778 0.1 % Operating income 1,190,992 17.1 % 921,870 15.6 % Interest expense (income), net (556 ) (0.0 %) 1,196 0.0 % Income before income taxes 1,191,548 17.1 % 920,674 15.6 % Income tax expense 289,891 4.2 % 224,203 3.8 % Net income $ 901,657 12.9 % $ 696,471 11.8 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 17.45 $ 12.68 Diluted $ 17.35 $ 12.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 51,663 54,921 Diluted 51,962 55,280

Exhibit 3 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) October 29, January 29, October 30, 2022 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,628 $ 431,560 $ 605,053 Receivables, net 200,304 233,682 169,212 Merchandise inventories, net 2,114,669 1,499,218 1,916,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 137,642 110,814 105,584 Prepaid income taxes 42,572 5,909 37,501 Total current assets 2,745,815 2,281,183 2,833,693 Property and equipment, net 967,039 914,476 908,665 Operating lease assets 1,556,940 1,482,256 1,464,533 Goodwill 10,870 10,870 10,870 Other intangible assets, net 844 1,538 1,770 Deferred compensation plan assets 31,529 38,409 36,403 Other long-term assets 18,512 35,647 31,833 Total assets $ 5,331,549 $ 4,764,379 $ 5,287,767 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 647,117 $ 552,730 $ 747,451 Accrued liabilities 462,773 364,797 329,672 Deferred revenue 312,132 353,579 272,628 Current operating lease liabilities 275,749 274,118 274,365 Accrued income taxes — 12,786 — Total current liabilities 1,697,771 1,558,010 1,624,116 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,621,252 1,572,638 1,565,921 Deferred income taxes 38,627 39,693 67,267 Other long-term liabilities 51,644 58,665 43,663 Total liabilities 3,409,294 3,229,006 3,300,967 Commitments and contingencies Total stockholders’ equity 1,922,255 1,535,373 1,986,800 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,331,549 $ 4,764,379 $ 5,287,767

Exhibit 4 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) 39 Weeks Ended October 29, October 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 901,657 $ 696,471 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 182,182 204,734 Non-cash lease expense 222,548 206,017 Deferred income taxes (1,066 ) 1,908 Stock-based compensation expense 32,554 38,217 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 3,892 3,357 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 33,378 23,897 Merchandise inventories (615,451 ) (748,128 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (26,828 ) 1,818 Income taxes (49,446 ) (80,027 ) Accounts payable 94,214 266,104 Accrued liabilities 64,164 24,482 Deferred revenue (41,447 ) (1,755 ) Operating lease liabilities (246,988 ) (222,451 ) Other assets and liabilities 20,063 213 Net cash provided by operating activities 573,426 414,857 Investing activities Capital expenditures (203,961 ) (108,418 ) Other investments (3,068 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (207,029 ) (108,418 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common shares (571,908 ) (762,167 ) Stock options exercised 31,319 30,297 Purchase of treasury shares (6,740 ) (15,511 ) Net cash used in financing activities (547,329 ) (747,381 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents — (56 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (180,932 ) (440,998 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 431,560 1,046,051 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 250,628 $ 605,053

Exhibit 5 Ulta Beauty, Inc. Store Update Total stores open Number of stores Number of stores Total stores at beginning of the opened during the closed during the open at Fiscal 2022 quarter quarter quarter end of the quarter 1st Quarter 1,308 10 0 1,318 2nd Quarter 1,318 7 0 1,325 3rd Quarter 1,325 18 0 1,343 Gross square feet for Total gross square stores opened or Gross square feet for Total gross square feet at beginning of expanded during the stores closed feet at end of the Fiscal 2022 the quarter quarter during the quarter quarter 1st Quarter 13,770,438 90,905 0 13,861,343 2nd Quarter 13,861,343 61,257 0 13,922,600 3rd Quarter 13,922,600 151,730 0 14,074,330