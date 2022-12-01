Curve Dental Taps into Pearl’s AI

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Curve Dental, the leading cloud-based dental management software company, today announced plans to integrate Pearl’s Second Opinion® disease detection capabilities within Curve Dental’s all-in-one SuperHero practice management system. The Pearl-Curve partnership delivers the most robust range of FDA-cleared clinical AI capabilities to Curve’s 50,000 users across the United States and Canada.

“The best dental technologies empower providers to better diagnose treatments and create a patient experience that increases treatment acceptance. Pearl’s AI does exactly those things,” said Jana Macon, Chief Operating Officer at Curve Dental. “We are thrilled to partner with Pearl because their technology will help us to deliver greater clinical utility and profitability to our customers.”

Pearl’s Second Opinion® is the only clinical AI software with regulatory clearance as a patient-facing radiologic aid to dentists for detection of multiple dental diseases. Curve users will be able to access the full range of Second Opinion® capabilities utilizing the images they take and store in Curve Image.

“Our partnership with Curve expands Pearl’s commitment to elevating the standard of care in dentistry,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “Together with Curve, we’re increasing access to AI among Curve’s users and improving the quality of the AI-user experience with Pearl’s AI capabilities assimilated with one of the most highly user-rated practice management solutions in dentistry.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit https://go.curvedental.com/pearl-partnership.

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About Curve Dental

Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides the leading cloud-based practice management software for over 50,000 dental professionals across the United States and Canada. From the start, Curve has been singularly focused on the dental industry and is committed to delivering the best all-in-one dental practice management and patient engagement software for practices of all sizes. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah; Atlanta, Georgia; Calgary, Alberta; and Aberdeen, Scotland. Visit www.curvedental.com or call 1-888-910-HERO for more information.