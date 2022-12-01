Liberty Street Advisors Names Bramshill Investments New Subadvisor for Multi-Strategy Income Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Street Advisors Inc. (“Liberty Street”), an experienced investment advisor committed to providing advisors and investors access to differentiated strategies through its selective multi-manager family of funds, today announced Bramshill Investments, LLC (“Bramshill”) will assume the role of subadvisor on the Braddock Multi-Strategy Income Fund (BDKAX, BDKCX, BDKNX).

Effective on 12/01/2022, it will be renamed Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund (BDKAX, BDKCX, BDKNX) and continue to target total return, with an emphasis on providing current income, by investing in asset-backed debt securities, primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities. Based in Naples, Florida, Bramshill is an alternative asset management firm specializing in fixed-income including corporate bonds, preferred securities, municipal bonds, structured credit, and credit-themed equities. The firm brings over 13 years of experience in the fixed income space and has a proven track record of executing on a core absolute return approach.

“I’m thrilled to officially announce this new partnership as I know it will only enhance the strategic trajectory of the Bramshill Multi-Strategy Income Fund,” said Tim Reick, CEO of Liberty Street. “I’m grateful for the trust our investors continue to place in us and confident the Bramshill team can deliver on the fund’s investment objective to drive meaningful returns.”

Paul van Lingen as senior managing director and portfolio manager, and Ara Balabanian as managing director and portfolio manager will be responsible for the fund’s management and investment strategy.

Van Lingen is a member of Bramshill’s investment committee and has a specialty in mortgage-backed securities and all structured products. Prior to joining Bramshill in 2017, van Lingen was a managing director, principal, and portfolio manager at Rimrock Capital Management, where he served as head of structured products managing approximately $4 billion. Before this, van Lingen served as a managing director at RBS Greenwich Capital. He also worked as a senior managing director at Bear Stearns, where he oversaw one of the largest trading and issuance platforms and served as head of agency and non-agency ARM (Adjustable-Rate Mortgage) Trading, managing more than $20 billion.

Balabanian is a member of Bramshill’s investment team, with expertise in all areas of real estate and structured products. Prior to joining Bramshill Investments in 2019, Balabanian held positions as a director at RBS and Performance Trust Capital Partners, as well as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. He has 20-plus years of experience in structured finance with specific expertise in underwriting and originating asset backed securitizations as well as arranging asset-based financings, structured sales and advisory services.

“I’m humbled and honored by Liberty Street Advisors’ selection today and I’m certain we’ll achieve a great many things together on behalf of investors in a most-challenging market environment,” said Art DeGaetano, Founder and CIO of Bramshill. “I’m deeply proud of the reputation Bramshill has built in such a complex asset class and have the utmost confidence that Paul and Ara will guide this fund into the next stage of extraordinary growth.”

ABOUT LIBERTY STREET ADVISORS

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. ("Liberty Street") is an SEC registered investment advisor. The firm is located in New York City and launched its first fund in 2007. Liberty Street provides access to valuable and timely investment strategies designed to help investors and financial advisors meet the challenges of today's market environment. As of June 30, 2022, Liberty Street manages seven mutual funds and an interval fund with collective assets under management of over $1.4 billion.

ABOUT BRAMSHILL INVESTMENTS

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.3 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2022). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

