RevBio, Inc., announced that an experiment to study TETRANITE®, the company’s regenerative bone adhesive biomaterial, has successfully been initiated onboard the International Space Station (ISS). On Saturday, November 26, 2022, the study materials were launched to the space station on SpaceX’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services (SpaceX CRS-26) mission, sponsored by the ISS National Laboratory. This in vivo research, which will be conducted over the next two months on the ISS, will examine the biomaterial’s ability to regenerate bone when used in a microgravity environment where bone growing conditions and the ability to regenerate new bone tissue is significantly compromised.