H&M and Webhelp Finalize Acquisition of H&M’s Nuremberg Customer Service Center

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The responsible authorities have officially approved the transfer of fashion brand H&M’s Nuremberg customer service center to Webhelp, a leading global customer experience BPO player. The companies, having already signed an agreement in this regard on 19 October 2022, will see Webhelp operate the service center from 1 December onwards under its own name. With this acquisition, Webhelp doubles the number of its employees in Nuremburg and is now one of the largest employers in the industry in northern Bavaria. Today, Webhelp employs more than 110,000 employees in over 60 countries.

Webhelp's German headquarters in Nuremberg already provides an attractive working environment with state-of-the-art technical equipment for over 500 employees. Furthermore, Webhelp is committed to investing in the development and wellbeing of its customer advisors, known as 'game-changers,' around the world. Webhelp will welcome the 500 employees of the H&M Service center from today, 1 December, to the Webhelp family with terms and conditions that will remain unchanged for a period of at least two years. At the same time, customers of the Swedish fashion brand can look forward to a high-quality service experience from a global leader in this industry.

"For H&M the transfer of the customer service center to Webhelp is a bridge to the future of service excellence: we are building on a trusted partnership that ensures the security of our colleagues at the Nuremberg site while offering new strengths for exceptional customer service," affirms Joakim Eskilsson, Global Head of Customer Service at H&M. This intensifies the close collaboration between the two companies, a partnership that has been in place since 2018.”

”With the acquisition of H&M's Nuremburg customer service center, we further evidence Webhelp’s commitment to our global partnership with the Swedish multinational retail-clothing company H&M and to being a major employer in northern Bavaria. We’re delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the Webhelp family of game-changers, and with H&M's vote of confidence in us and our services," says Christoph Thieme, CEO Webhelp DACH.

"We’re very excited for the future of our partnership with H&M, and how our combined teams will deliver game-changing customer journeys for its customers,” adds Thomas Soria-Galvarro, Webhelp Executive Sponsor.

###

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today’s digital world – creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its over 110,000 passionate employees across more than 60 countries thrive on making a difference for the world’s most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.