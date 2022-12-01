Invenio Wealth Partners Joins tru Independence

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence (“tru”), a $9 billion national independent advisory growth platform, today announced a partnership with Invenio Wealth Partners (“Invenio”), a $250 million firm based in Coral Gables, Florida. The addition of Invenio to its platform represents a key milestone for tru, which has now added over $1 billion in assets to its platform since the beginning of the year. Further, this marks tru’s second partnership in the Sunshine State and expands its Southeast presence.

Invenio is a bespoke registered investment advisor (RIA) that takes a holistic, personal approach to its clients’ finances, offering exceptional flexibility and superior advice for more predictable financial outcomes. Its team provides clients with a suite of solutions, including business succession and educational funding planning, estate and trust, and executive financial services.

“We could not be more impressed with the family office-level of service that Invenio provides its clients, whether they’re ultra-high-net-worth individuals or working families,” said Amit Dogra, President and Chief Operating Officer of tru Independence. “With its strong sense of fiduciary duty to clients and its ambitious growth plans, Invenio represents a natural addition to the tru platform.”

As a trusted fiduciary to fiduciary advisors, tru is dedicated to delivering flexible solutions that allow partner firms to forge their own paths and achieve scale through both organic and inorganic means. When selecting a growth partner, Invenio was particularly drawn to tru’s robust technology infrastructure and commitment to the independent advisor.

“tru’s comprehensive tech stack, dedicated IT team and in-house compliance solution represented huge value-adds for our team,” said Joe Fernandez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Invenio. “Generations of families have relied on Invenio for our truly objective financial advice and we have always been committed to offering cutting-edge resources. Our partnership with tru will allow us to maintain our independence while enjoying the backing of a $9 billion platform and its network of elite advisors.”

The Invenio partnership comes on the heels of tru’s signing Channel Wealth, a $650 million RIA based in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month. For more information about how to partner with tru, go to tru-ind.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established wealth management firms and RIAs seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence provides access to turnkey technology infrastructure, in-house C-suite level personnel, and expert practitioners that specialize in business management and fiduciary responsibility. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being your fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com

Independence Optimized.℠

About Invenio Wealth Partners

Invenio Wealth Partners is a Coral Gables, FL based bespoke registered investment advisor (RIA) that takes a holistic approach to wealth management, serving individuals and their families, charitable organizations and institutions with a planning-first model using the best technology available to capture, analyze and report on a client’s financial situation.