S3 Partners Announces Partnership with Boosted.ai to Improve How Institutional Investors Hedge Portfolios

NEW YORK & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S3 Partners, a leading financial data marketplace and workflow platform, announced today a new strategic partnership with Boosted.ai, a leading distributed machine learning platform for global investment professionals. The new partnership expands the distribution network of S3 BLACK App and S3 Blackwire OMS to Boosted Insights, for immediate use by Boosted.ai clients.

Through the combination of machine learning from Boosted.ai and alternative data from S3 Partners – including short interest, financing rate, crowded score and squeeze risk – institutional investors using the platform will be better equipped to find alpha and mitigate herd risk on both sides of their book.

Data from S3 BLACK App and S3 Blackwire OMS augment the Boosted Insights platform by allowing asset managers to create smart hedges and ensure actionable trades, using advanced machine learning for data-driven hedging solutions. The partnership follows the launch of Hedge Baskets by Boosted.ai, which lets investors generate custom short baskets that are intelligent, transparent, and performant – while remaining differentiated from crowded short strategies.

Bob Sloan, Managing Partner and CEO of S3 Partners, said: “Our constant goal is to make the world’s best sentiment and market positioning data available wherever investors are. With Boosted Insights and Hedge Baskets, Boosted.ai has developed a platform that the world’s most sophisticated institutional investors can use to improve their long and short positions through machine learning. The addition of S3 data further improves those outputs – revealing herd risk and sources of unexpected volatility while ensuring that the machine’s recommendations work well in practice.”

Joshua Pantony, Co-Founder and CEO of Boosted.ai, said: “S3 BLACK App and S3 Blackwire OMS are well-regarded as a golden source for hard-to-find data on the entire hedging process. Machine learning excels when data quality is high, so our partnership has been a natural match. We look forward to bringing portfolio managers an even more streamlined and contemporary investment process by making insights from S3 available natively within Boosted Insights.”

This partnership with Boosted.ai further expands S3’s deep roster of distribution partners, including Bloomberg, Snowflake, AWS, FactSet, and Refinitiv. S3 recently announced an additional partnership with LiquidityBook.

About S3 Partners

S3 Partners is a financial data marketplace that provides market leading data & analytics and workflow solutions. Whether you are long or short equities or trade credit, S3’s market leading Black App and Black Map solutions allow market participants to obtain a clear and accurate picture of sentiment, market structure and trading activity in real-time, providing the highest quality and most timely data for Sentiment, Herd and Concentration Risk, Market Financing Rates (Bid/Ask/Last), Short Interest, Float, and Proprietary Indexes (Squeeze, Crowded, Momentum). S3's Blackwire OMS allows users to aggregate, evaluate and optimize Loans, Borrows, Swaps, Cash, and Margin, to find liquidity, action rates, and understand the quality of both borrows and loans. S3’s Blackline provides leading documentation review and negotiation services for hedge funds and asset managers. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. For more information, visit https://www.s3partners.com/.

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that enhances portfolio management outcomes for the global financial industry through distributed machine learning. Co-founded by Joshua Pantony, Jon Dorando and Nicholas Abe in 2017, the company and its proprietary web-based platform, Boosted Insights, bring advanced quantitative investing techniques to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portage Ventures, Ten Coves Capital, Spark Capital and other leading investors. Learn more at boosted.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.