Ideematec Selected for Texas Solar Portfolio

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a successful RE+ show, Ideematec, a leading provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems has the great pleasure to announce reaching an agreement to support Solar Proponent’s approximate 7GW pipeline of projects in Texas using Ideematec’s Horizon L:TEC® 1P tracker. Ideematec and Solar Proponent are working together with an EPC contractor to finalize the delivery schedules for the first approximate 650MW project in Texas.

Philipp Klemm, CEO Ideematec, Inc., said, “Solar Proponent recognizes that our superior tracking technology is not only ideal for hurricane zones around the Texas Gulf Coast but also has a long track record of zero wind damage in areas with up to 105mph wind speeds. We look forward to delivering the first project and working with Solar Proponent to supply GWs of our L:TEC product into the Texas region. Ideematec’s team is proud to reach this milestone in our North American expansion strategy.”

About Ideematec, Inc.

Ideematec, Inc. is a trusted provider of utility-scale solar tracking systems, based in Phoenix, Arizona and backed by 13 years of global tracker expertise. The North American company pioneered the Horizon L:TEC® tracker which is powered by a patented decoupled drive technology and locked sprocket system. Along with safeTrack Horizon™, Ideematec offers both 1P and 2P, and capacity from 1 to 12 strings on one tracker. The company’s key innovations deliver unmatched durability, flexible design capabilities, and optimal power production. Ideematec, Inc.’s parent company, IDEEMATEC, has successfully delivered some of the largest solar facilities on three continents, including Australia (349 MW), Jordan (250 MW) and Spain (200 MW), and delivered the largest 2P one-plot solar project in Qatar (800 MW).