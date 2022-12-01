American Family Insurance and AWS Team Up to Drive Innovation in the Insurance Industry

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced an expanded relationship with American Family Insurance, a mutual insurance company focused on property, casualty, business, and life coverage. As part of the multiyear agreement, American Family Insurance has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help accelerate cloud migration, drive innovation, provide financial support and training for the local community, and reduce environmental impact.

In addition, American Family Insurance and AWS have teamed up to establish a co-innovation fund as part of the companies’ shared commitment to create new solutions that will benefit consumers and the insurance industry. The fund will allow cross-functional teams to work backwards—using cloud technologies, developing new processes, and combining expertise from both companies—to solve specific business and insurance industry challenges. The fund aims to identify, test, and develop novel ways to support consumer insurance needs that could be broadly adopted across the entire insurance industry.

“With AWS, we’re embarking on a mission to accelerate digital innovation in every part of our business,” said Peter Settel, American Family Insurance’s chief strategy and technology officer. “The American Family Group of companies are customer-driven and powered by purpose—we champion dreams and opportunities so everyone can rise. Working with AWS, we are building on our 95-year history to deploy the technology foundation necessary to serve our customers and our communities for the decades ahead."

American Family Insurance’s expanded partnership with AWS will accelerate the insurance company’s cloud migration. This multiyear migration will enable American Family Insurance to centralize its information technology infrastructure and reduce operating costs, enhance business performance, and expand support for the company’s 13.1 million policyholders. Once the migration is complete, American Family will leverage AWS analytics, compute, databases, machine learning, security, and storage capabilities to drive efficiencies, increase responsiveness, and become a more agile company in the cloud.

“Migrating our legacy systems to the cloud enables us to deliver new digital processes that reduce response times, help boost innovation, and decrease operating costs, while still providing the personalized service and security that our customers expect,” said Sheldon Cuffie, American Family Insurance’s chief information security officer.

“AWS will help American Family Insurance meet the industry’s most stringent security and compliance requirements, gain a holistic view of customer preferences, and innovate ways to help protect what matters most,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services at AWS. “AWS’s scale, performance, and portfolio of capabilities give American Family Insurance the flexibility to focus on innovation, delivering new products and customer touchpoints that reflect its commitment to exceptional service.”

Supporting Local Communities and the Environment

American Family Insurance is committed to investing in the communities it serves. Providing access to technical training is a critical step in helping underemployed individuals embark on a new career in IT. Starting in 2023, American Family Insurance and AWS will provide free cloud training together with Brooksource, an AWS Technology Consulting and training partner, and Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, a non-profit organization working inclusively to grow technology talent in the region. This fully funded program will use AWS re/Start, a cohort-led workforce development training program with the support of Brooksource’s Elevate Program. The program will help prepare underemployed individuals for careers in cloud computing and will be offered to them at no cost. Once the training is complete, Brooksource will help graduates secure IT roles with companies in the region, including American Family Insurance.

American Family Insurance believes addressing climate impact and supporting climate resilience is critical to communities and customers. In September, American Family Insurance became the first U.S.-based insurance company to sign The Climate Pledge, joining more than 375 companies across 53 industries in 34 countries committed to become net-zero carbon. By migrating to AWS, American Family Insurance will decrease its workload carbon footprint as part of its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2030.

