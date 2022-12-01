Global Ecommerce Leaders Mamenta and Zonos Announce Joint Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamenta, Inc. and Zonos, world leaders in global ecommerce, announced today a partnership to enhance each other's cross-border capabilities. The Mamenta Global Trade Platform makes it easy for Zonos' customers to sell across 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries while providing access to 75+ distribution centers. Through Zonos, Mamenta's platform will gain enhanced landed cost calculations and catalog harmonization.

"The combined Zonos and Mamenta platform offering is one of the most powerful solutions in global cross-border ecommerce," said Daniel Johnson, Zonos' Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to deliver this elevated value to our customers around the world."

The announcement coincides with a shift in the global ecommerce landscape. Cross-border ecommerce is no longer aspirational, it's table stakes for a brand's success.

"Thanks to the strength of our combined offering, our customers have the opportunity to streamline their globalization journey," added Chad Epling, Mamenta's Chief Executive Officer. "The breadth of Mamenta's marketplace connections worldwide, matched with Zonos' unique technology suite, is a game changer for global ecommerce."

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that require significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan.

For more information, visit www.mamenta.com.

About Zonos

Zonos innovative API and plugin technology allows businesses to simplify and scale their international ecommerce by providing the data needed for cross-border transactions, including the only true landed cost solution on the market. Driven by their mission to create trust in global trade, Zonos is decreasing the barriers for businesses seeking to expand globally, making the world market accessible to everyone. Headquartered in the United States, Zonos has been growing rapidly with a record-breaking $69 million series A funding in 2021 and the announcement of a new office in Gold Coast, Australia, in 2022.

For more information, please visit zonos.com.