SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. Intends to Extend Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (“SOAR” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to extend the period of time it has to consummate its initial business combination by three months from December 20, 2022 to March 20, 2023. The Company has been advised by its sponsor, SOAR Technology Sponsor, LP, that it intends to deposit an aggregate of $2,300,000 into the Company’s trust account for its public shareholders, representing $0.10 per public share, on or prior to December 20, 2022.

About SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. is led by Joe Poulin through his family office, JPK Capital, and supported by Peter Kern and the Inovia Growth Fund II, represented by Chris Arsenault and Patrick Pichette. SOAR is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more businesses or entities in the greater technology or tech-enabled industries.

