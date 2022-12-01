Hologic Ranked #1 for Mammography System Performance and Customer Satisfaction for 10th Consecutive Year

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health, swept the 2022 IMV ServiceTrak™ Awards for Mammography, taking home awards for Best Service, Best Customer Satisfaction and Best System Performance. This is the 10th consecutive year that Hologic has ranked first in the industry for Mammography System Performance and Customer Satisfaction and the eighth year for Mammography Service.

“We are thrilled to win the IMV Award for a 10th year and need to acknowledge our outstanding service team that has kept us on top of the IMV leaderboard,” said Erik Anderson, President of the Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division at Hologic. “Because of their focus and dedication, we’ve delivered exceptional outcomes and experiences for our customers and the patients they serve. We look forward to the next 10 years.”

Hologic is the company behind the Genius® 3D Mammography™ exam, the only mammogram approved by the FDA as superior to conventional mammography for all women, including those with dense breasts.1 It also detects 20%-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D mammography alone.2

SureCare® Service from Hologic offers a variety of service plans designed to help customers get the most out of their systems. SureCare plan options include maximum uptime guarantees, predictive analytics* to address equipment issues before they occur and state-of-the-art connectivity to provide real-time insights on optimizing business and clinical outcomes.

Hologic’s strong team of veteran service and support experts includes factory-trained field engineers solely focused on servicing Hologic systems and highly qualified clinical applications specialists who assist new users along every step of setup, on-site training and beyond.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from IMV once again as it underscores the team’s partnership with our customers,” said Mark Horvath, Corporate Vice President, Global Services. “We are deeply committed to supporting our customers through our SureCare Service offerings so they can focus on what’s most important – providing exceptional care to their patients.”

To learn more about SureCare Service from Hologic, visit www.Hologic.com/SureCare-Service.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D mammography system to fight breast cancer; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses, and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women’s well-being, and Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality care for underserved women.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

_________________________

* Available on select systems

1 FDA Approvals P080003, P080003/S001, P080003/S004, P080003/S005

2 Results from Friedewald, SM, et al. "Breast cancer screening using tomosynthesis in combination with digital mammography." JAMA 311.24 (2014): 2499-2507; a multi-site (13), non-randomized, historical control study of 454,000 screening mammograms investigating the initial impact the introduction of the Hologic Selenia® Dimensions ® on screening outcomes. Individual results may vary. The study found an average 41% (95% CI: 20-65%) increase and that 1.2 (95% CI: 0.8-1.6) additional invasive breast cancers per 1000 screening exams were found in women receiving combined 2D FFDM and 3D™ mammograms acquired with the Hologic 3D Mammography™ System versus women receiving 2D FFDM mammograms only.