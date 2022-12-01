Accenture Promotes 1,214 New Managing Directors and Appoints 119 New Senior Managing Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the promotion of 1,214 people to managing director, and the appointment by Julie Sweet, Accenture chair and chief executive officer, of 119 people to senior managing director. The company also reported its progress on increasing gender representation globally, as well as race and ethnicity representation in the US, the UK and South Africa at the managing director and senior managing director levels.

“Every day, these leaders make outstanding contributions to our business, creating 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Sweet. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments and celebrate their commitment to living our Leadership Essentials — and we look forward to the continued innovation and impact they will bring to our clients.”

A record 454, or 37%, of all promotions to managing director are women. Additionally, 33 women were appointed senior managing director, making up 28% of those appointments, up from 24% in 2021.

Overall, the percentage of women managing directors and above at Accenture, which includes managing directors, senior managing directors and members of the Global Management Committee, increased to 29% from 27% in 2021, demonstrating continued momentum towards the company’s goal of 30% women managing directors and above globally by 2025.

The company also reported progress towards its goals to increase the race and ethnicity representation of managing directors in the US, the UK and South Africa by 2025. Full details are here on the outcomes of these promotions and appointments, which are effective December 1.

“We celebrate these individuals not only for the extraordinary results they deliver, but because of how they lead every day,” said Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture. “Their compassion, creativity and commitment to inclusion and diversity sets them apart, which in turn, strengthens our culture, inspires our people and positively impacts our clients, partners, communities and shareholders.”

