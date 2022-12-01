Shutterfly Finds Americans Concerned about Their Holiday Gift Budget and Choosing Meaningful Gifts

As the market leader in holiday cards and personalized gifts, Shutterfly has unique insight into retail trends this holiday season against the backdrop of rising inflation in the past year.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Shutterfly, the leading e-commerce brand for personalized products and custom designs, announced findings from their annual holiday survey, as well as proprietary data on consumer retail trends and the company’s approach to the holiday season amidst continued inflation.

Although nearly two-thirds (64%) of Americans report being concerned about the impact of rising prices on their holiday gift budgets amidst current economic pressures, Shutterfly is well-positioned to help consumers spend their holiday gift budget wisely on personalized gifts more likely to make an emotional impact. Earlier this holiday season, Shutterfly offered customers the best prices of the season with items as low as $2.99, and currently offers more than 70 items under $25 such as mugs, ornaments, and 8x8 photo books.

Nine in ten (89%) Americans said it is important to find a thoughtful gift you know someone will like when thinking about purchasing gifts for others, and more than a third say they are stressed about finding a meaningful gift for their loved ones. This year, Shutterfly will continue to lead the holidays by enabling millions of consumers to create products and capture moments that reflect who they uniquely are, including photo books, ornaments, and calendars.

“Across Shutterfly’s family of brands, we have something for everyone to celebrate this holiday season in a memorable way that fits their budget,” said Hilary Schneider, Shutterfly’s CEO. “We enable all dimensions of custom designed holiday cards and gifts, from the affordable with Snapfish to the mainstream with Shutterfly. And we have a 100 percent happiness guarantee, so if customers are not satisfied, we will make it right.”

Holiday Cards

On average during the holiday season, Shutterfly produces 165 million cards. Last year, Shutterfly customers used over eight million photos for their cards, averaging 4.7 photos per holiday card. The majority (68%) included a traditional family photo, 26% had at least one pet, and 9 out of 10 pet photos featured dogs.

Despite continued inflation, Shutterfly’s 2022 holiday survey found the percentage of people who say they plan to send out holiday cards remains unchanged from prior years, signaling that this is an important tradition for families. In fact, 85% of those sending out holiday cards say it is a way to stay close to friends and family. Of those who report planning to send out holiday cards this year, most say they are likely to buy or design a card including an inspiring quote (73%), followed by a funny joke or sentiment (61%), a meaningful poem (59%), and personal or family news (54%).

Knowing the holidays can be stressful for many people, Shutterfly has a variety of options to make the holiday card creation process as easy as possible. In addition to hundreds of different fonts, templates, layouts, and designs, customers can upload their friends and family’s addresses to the company’s secure site and Shutterfly will address and mail holiday cards for them.

About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Shutterfly between October 4-5, 2022. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The study is representative of the U.S. adult population; post-hoc weights were made to the population characteristics on gender, age, race/ethnicity, region, education, and income. The source of population targets is U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey data. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

About Shutterfly

The Shutterfly family of brands together make up the leading e-commerce and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly is organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly.