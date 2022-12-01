Popular Retailer ‘Unclaimed Baggage’ Expands Online Store to Include International Markets

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for holiday shopping, Unclaimed Baggage, a popular tourist destination and the USA’s only merchant of lost luggage, is proud to announce the expansion of their online store to include shipping to Canada, Europe (including the UK), Australia and New Zealand.

A significant milestone for the beloved retailer, the expansion invites millions of new online shoppers to share in the unique opportunity to obtain luxe brands, electronics, jewelry and other merchandise at a bargain price from the comfort of their own homes.

“ Reflecting on our history and unique business model, it’s remarkable to consider that what began with a borrowed truck and a $300 loan a little more than 50 years ago, is now an international business with millions of shoppers,” said president of Unclaimed Baggage, Paul Okimoto. “ Given the unprecedented volume of unclaimed luggage and cargo across the transportation industry right now, and with the global economy requiring people to find ways to make their dollars stretch a little bit further, the time is right to extend the Unclaimed Baggage experience beyond U.S. borders.”

The retailer stocks approximately 7,000 unique, heavily discounted items each day in the retail store where they are discovered and “reclaimed” by new owners. Store finds range from clothing and sporting goods to musical instruments, vintage concert t-shirts and even exotic treasures, such as a 40-carat emerald, all priced at a bargain.

In 2020, when the pandemic caused Unclaimed Baggage to temporarily close its doors for the first time in its history, the pause in foot traffic served as a catalyst to develop a one-of-a-kind online store that has attracted more than 5.5 million visitors and counting.

The store has made national news for its ever-changing array of unique items from around the world, all sold at an incredible value.

“ While we’re grateful for the continued growth of our business, what we’re most proud of as an organization is the opportunity to redeem lost and unclaimed items, giving them a second life and supporting sustainability,” added Okimoto.

About Unclaimed Baggage

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage is a one-of-a-kind retail store that draws one million shoppers annually from all 50 states and around the world. As the country’s only merchant of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents, Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with their former owners. As part of its commitment to service and generosity, the company created the Reclaimed for Good foundation which has given millions of dollars’ worth of product and profit to meet needs around the globe. Reclaimed for Good’s Love Luggage initiative also supports thousands of foster children by providing personalized suitcases to replace the garbage bags many typically use to transport their belongings. Learn about Unclaimed Baggage at unclaimedbaggage.com.