EP Wealth Advisors® Acquires Warren Financial Services & Associates

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser (“RIA”) on a mission to provide clients with personalized service through integrated financial planning, investment management and tax and estate planning, has partnered with Warren Financial Services & Associates (“Warren Financial”). Warren Financial is EP’s first partnership in Pennsylvania and second on the east coast, following a Boston area acquisition announced in the third quarter.

Warren Financial provides purpose-driven and comprehensive financial planning and investment management services for high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners and entrepreneurs. The firm is led by founder and Chief Compliance Officer Randall Warren, who will assume the role of Senior Vice President/Partner at EP Wealth. In addition to Warren, four advisors and four support team members will also join EP.

“Amid rapidly changing economic conditions, investors are looking for a personalized approach from advisors that is built on significant resources, tools and solutions,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, CEO of EP Wealth. “Randy and his team share EP Wealth’s focus on and commitment to working with clients on a plan for a future of financial health in all economic climates. We are excited to partner with the Warren Financial team and bring our services to the Greater Philadelphia Area.”

EP Wealth has achieved consistent and strategic growth over the last five years, and this acquisition marks its 25th partnership in that period. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) in July 2017, EP Wealth has partnered with firms in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Utah and Massachusetts. Most recently, EP expanded to the east coast with its acquisition of Minot Wealth Management (Westwood, Massachusetts) in Sept. 2022. The firm continues to experience double-digit, organic growth year-over-year while expanding capabilities and resources through the addition of outstanding talent.

“EP Wealth has clearly demonstrated a commitment to clients, and that became even more defined during our discussions,” said Warren. “The additional depth and breadth of resources and services will allow us to focus on and enhance our client services and broaden our reach. We look forward to a bright future as part of the EP Wealth team.”

The acquisition of Warren Financial closed on Nov. 29, 2022 and adds close to $274 Million in AUM. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, California, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Puget Sound and Vancouver, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Logan and St. George, Utah; Dallas, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Westwood, Massachusetts; and Exton, Pennsylvania. The firm manages more than $15.1 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, and Brian Parker, CFP®, along with CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, and President Ryan Parker. It is backed by Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm in Boston. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group ("WPCG") is a financial services holding company, which invests in and partners with select leading wealth management firms. WPCG assists its partner firms by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisors and financial advisors who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.