Allvue Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with Coefficient Markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance with Coefficient Markets (“Coefficient”) to provide liquid credit and CLO managers real-time, actionable markets data direct from contributing dealers that utilize Coefficient’s EPIC sell side software suite.

Through this partnership, Allvue’s clients will have market liquidity data fully integrated alongside their portfolios and daily workflow inside Allvue’s suite of loan software offerings. Historically, clients have had to rely on prior day data or view live data outside of the Allvue interface. Coefficient’s significant experience in the loan market will ensure that Allvue’s clients have the right data to manage their investments efficiently and cost-effectively. Six of the ten largest CLO Managers have already enrolled as early adopters of the live liquidity data, representing over 25% of CLO Assets Under Management.

Coefficient’s dealer clients will benefit from full, direct integration of their available liquidity in the place where it is most efficiently consumed by their buy side clients who use Allvue throughout their work day, resulting in higher trading volumes and higher quality trade selection for both sides.

“As the loan market rapidly matures, we have observed our clients’ need for sell-side liquidity so they can execute on opportunities in their portfolios quickly, efficiently, and with the most timely pricing information,” said Yuriy Shterk, Chief Product Officer at Allvue. “Our alliance with Coefficient Markets, a firm with decades of experience in both the loan market and electronic trading across credit markets, creates an unmatched offering for the marketplace that will guarantee our clients are equipped with the highest quality information so that they can make more-informed trading decisions.”

Coefficient Markets will specifically support connecting clients of Allvue’s Front Office solutions to their EPIC Mirror platform, which aggregates sell-side dealer price and liquidity data across the loan market.

“We are very excited to partner with Allvue and, for the first time, connect digitized market data suitable for consumption into the portfolio management system for private debt and CLO managers,” said Brian Callahan, Chief Executive Officer at Coefficient Markets.

The alliance advances Allvue’s commitment to enhancing their clients’ investment processes. Earlier this year, Allvue announced a strategic alliance with IQ-EQ to provide back office servicing to provide private debt and CLO managers.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry, including 20 of the 25 largest CLO Managers. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About Coefficient Markets

Coefficient Markets was founded in 2021 to address many of the longstanding technology challenges of the syndicated corporate loan market. Coefficient’s systems harmonize and standardize data from many disparate sources to streamline workflows from end to end.

Coefficient Markets develops technology and workflow solutions in partnership with Etrading Software, a London based technology and managed services firm. ETS specializes in building and managing multiparty financial workflows and technology across the Fixed Income Markets. Coefficient leverages Etrading Software’s technology development, platform business management, as well as its deep knowledge and expertise of the financial markets, to deliver intuitive front office solutions that can be seamlessly tailored and scaled across use cases.