Trilliant Selected by ESB Networks to Provide Smart Electricity Meters in Support of Ireland’s National Smart Metering Programme

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enlit Europe 2022 – Trilliant, a leading international provider of solutions for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid, smart cities and IIoT, announced that its UK division, Trilliant Networks Operations (UK) Ltd., has been selected by ESB Networks as one of the suppliers to provide smart meters in support of the rollout of Ireland’s National Smart Metering Programme (NSMP). The programme aims to make it easier for customers to manage their energy use, save money and lower their carbon footprint.

Under the terms of the agreement, Trilliant and its partner, Holley Technology Ltd., will be responsible for supplying ESB Networks with Three Phase meters including implementation, testing, maintenance and support for the meters. With Trilliant and Holley’s expertise and technology, homes, farms and businesses will benefit with greater energy efficiency, more accurate billing, improved network management and more.

As part of the National Climate Action Plan, ESB Networks is tasked with upgrading all electricity meters in the Republic of Ireland to smart meters. Trilliant has been an approved ESB Networks supplier for smart meters and related services since 2021, when a framework agreement for head end systems, meter data management systems and security architecture was signed.

“We’re thrilled to work with ESB Networks and supply best-in-class technology and support for this transformative project in Ireland,” said Tom Tipple, Managing Director of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region, for Trilliant. “Through this partnership, our work together will result in secure, reliable solutions that can transform ESB Networks’ utility system.”

“Our meter replacement programme is helping to ensure a greener, more sustainable Ireland,” said Carmel O’Connor, Smart Metering Project Manager, at ESB Networks. “We’re delighted to partner with Trilliant in this next phase of our deployment plan, which will ultimately provide homeowners and businesses with increased choice, and better and more accessible information about their energy consumption.”

Trilliant and Holley will work closely with ESB Networks on the final design to ensure the meters are fully compliant with ESB Networks’ needs and requirements for their intended purpose, through phase 3 of ESB Networks’ national deployment programme.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the global energy industry with the only device-agnostic communications platform that enables utilities and cities to deploy any application securely and reliably on one powerful network. Our purpose-built portfolio is designed to offer the power of choice, without risk of customers being “locked in” with one technology provider or meter manufacturer. We are proud to offer mission-critical solutions that support AMI, Data & Analytics, Smart Metering, Smart Grids and Smart Cities. Customers worldwide benefit from Trilliant’s unique combination of flexibility, sustainability and scalability that connects utilities and cities to the II0T and a more strategic path to the Energy Transition. Visit us at www.trilliant.com.