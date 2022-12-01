 Pure Barre® and Perfect Bar™ Partner in 2023 to Fuel Wellness with Fresh Snacks and Fitness

Fueling ambition across the country, Pure Barre®, the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout brand, and Perfect Bar™: The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, today announced their partnership to support customers and clients alike in their wellness goals, throughout 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fueling ambition across the country, Xponential brand, Pure Barre®, the fastest, most effective full-body barre workout brand, and Perfect Bar™: The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, today announced their partnership to support customers and clients alike in their wellness goals, throughout 2023. Beginning January, Perfect Bar will be “The Official Fresh Snack of Pure Barre,” for the duration of the year. While Perfect Bars will not be sold in studios, this co-branding partnership gives fans a number of opportunities to experience the nutrition and fitness offerings both brands have to offer, kicking off with The Year of Bar(re) Giveaway, which will grant one winner with a year supply of Perfect Bar and an annual Pure Barre membership. To be notified when the giveaway is live, visit www.perf.bar/purebarre.

As part of the partnership, Perfect Bar will be the supporting partner of Pure Barre’s upcoming 2023 Barre Stronger Challenge, which encourages members to take 20 classes in 31 days, to experience the benefits of a consistent barre practice. Other opportunities for members of Pure Barre to learn about and taste Perfect Bar will follow throughout the year, including a multi-city studio sampling tour and joint virtual wellness events.

Offering an effective full-body workout focused on low-impact, high-intensity movements that improve strength and flexibility for everybody, Pure Barre has quickly become one of the largest franchised fitness brands in the world. Founded in 2001, the company has opened over 600 studios and is still actively growing.

“At Pure Barre, we inspire our members to live their healthiest, purest lives, and we recognize the importance of extending that mission beyond the walls of our studios,” said Regan Stokes, President of Pure Barre. “Practicing a gluten-free diet myself, I wanted our team to find a snack partner that could fuel our members with fresh and wholesome ingredients. Perfect Bar was truly the perfect choice to make that goal a reality, and we look forward to all of the health-forward plans we have in store for members this year.”

Also a leader in the health and wellness space, Perfect Snacks pioneered the Fresh Snacking category and continues to grow in both market share and distribution throughout its more than 35,000 stores, nationwide. All Perfect Snacks products are gluten-free, non-GMO and low-GI, and deliver up to 17 grams of whole food protein and 20+ superfoods in each serving.

“From an early age, fitness was instilled in my siblings and me as the necessary counterpart to quality nutrition — where one was only as beneficial as your commitment to the other,” said Leigh Keith, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Perfect Snacks. “Our partnership with Pure Barre is a dream come true, for our family and team, as we get to build upon like-minded values and principles rooted in a well-balanced lifestyle, while also sharing our respective nutrition and fitness offerings in our own unique ways. We can’t wait to see the influence, impact and fun this partnership will bring to new and existing fans of both our brands, across the country.”

For more information about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/ or download the Pure Barre app.

For more information about Perfect Bar, visit https://www.perfectsnacks.com/.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has four signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training and resistance training. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 & 2022 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

ABOUT PERFECT BAR™:

Perfect Bar™, The Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, is made with clean ingredients like freshly-ground nut butter, organic honey and superfoods, and offers a convenient, delicious dose of whole food protein in every bar. Perfect Snacks™, the collection of fresh-from-the-fridge protein snacks for the whole family, includes Perfect Bar along with Refrigerated Peanut Butter Cups and Perfect Bar Snack Size. Find Perfect Snacks products in the refrigerated section of retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Target, Costco, Starbucks, Safeway, Kroger and more, as well as online. To learn more or find a fridge near you, visit www.perfectsnacks.com.