Shore Quality Partners Teams with Genomind to Help Prevent Adverse Prescription Drug Events

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomind, a provider of population health management solutions and genetic testing for medication management, has partnered with Shore Quality Partners (SQP), an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) serving 28,000 Medicaid members of Somers Point, NJ and surrounding communities.

Under the terms of the partnership, SQP will access Genomind’s proprietary population health software. This will allow SQP to assess current patients’ treatment regimens and stratify individuals based on medication and genetic interaction risk. Ultimately, Genomind will provide members identified as high-risk with pharmacogenetic (PGx) testing, and SQP healthcare providers with decision support tools and consultative services for precision medication management.

“According to the CDC, adverse drug events cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits each year, and older adults are nearly seven times more likely to end up hospitalized after such events than younger persons, many of which are caused by just a few drugs. This new platform will help SQP physicians develop personalized therapeutic approaches for patients based on their individual genetic makeup and are designed to improve patient and physician satisfaction and reduce medical expenses,” said Dr. David Krause, Chief Medical Officer, Genomind.

Genomind’s platform supports both population health management and individual patient care needs and can be integrated into a provider’s workflow. Genomind has helped over 300,000 patients move to or be prescribed the appropriate medication to support their healthcare journey. The organization has over 100M covered lives spanning Medicare, Medicaid, and several commercial insurers. Additionally, the Genomind PGx panel includes gene targets of historically underserved populations – which furthers their goal of addressing healthcare inequities. Genomind works with and is actively engaged with telehealth/psych providers employer benefit brokers, companies, PBMs, behavioral health carveouts, care management solutions, and ACOs.

“The prevalence and cost of medication mismanagement is unacceptable, costing thousands of lives and billions of dollars annually. We’re thrilled to join SQP in helping to improve care management for patients who are at high risk for these adverse drug events,” said Dr. Krause.

“This partnership brings a new level of pharmacy and genetic expertise to the thousands of providers and the patients they support, marking yet another stride in the delivery of effective preventative care management services,” said Robert Shea Wisler, Director of Population Health and Analytics at SQP. “These unique drug analytic and genetic testing capabilities provide SQP’s network of physicians and care coordinators with another tool designed to help eliminate avoidable drug risks and improve overall care quality for vulnerable patients receiving care.”

About Shore Quality Partners

SQP is aimed at achieving clinical integration through the collaboration of independent physicians, employed physicians and the medical center. SQP allows community physicians to remain independent while forming a cooperative model that responds to local and national healthcare reform and competitive pressures. SQP is designed to help its participants improve patient care through quality and cost improvements.

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading precision health company focused on optimizing the treatment experience for individuals and healthcare providers through actionable genetic insights and innovative health technology. Since its founding, Genomind has expanded beyond its flagship of pharmacogenetic testing to develop a comprehensive portfolio of precision health services for individual and population-level patient care. Built on the foundation of compassionate care and clinical expertise, Genomind is empowering a more targeted and personalized approach to medication management, and a new standard of care. Learn more at www.genomind.com.