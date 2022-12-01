Tokens.com Launches The UPS Store’s Metaverse Business Center in Partnership with Coffee Digital

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has completed development of a metaverse experience and conference center for The UPS Store in partnership with Coffee Digital. The project includes a digital land lease and the creation of the first ever metaverse business center.

The UPS Store launched its first step into the metaverse by building a content destination to help promote its new campaign ‘Be Unstoppable.’ This installation was developed in the Decentraland metaverse platform by Coffee Digital and Metaverse Group. It includes a multi-level building, where small business owners and the next generation of entrepreneurs are able to visit and learn how to build a successful and sustainable business.

“Our collaboration with Lagardère Group’s Coffee Digital creative agency to build the first of its kind metaverse business center for The UPS Store solidifies our position as a leading provider of services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “We are proud to add The UPS Store to our client roster. Our ability to deliver innovative web3 strategies allows us to continue to work with North America's most impactful brands.”

The business center features three stories where small business owners are able to visit and learn more about entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices. The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store features a hologram at the front entrance, an on-demand, curated news-feed, and a video player that streams best small business practices for success. All curated content about small business practices is provided by Inc. and Fast Company.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and builds Web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.

Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse real estate and ecomm3 solutions operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within Web3. Through sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.

About Metaverse Group

Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers.

Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

About The UPS Store

With more than 5,100 locations across North America, The UPS Store network comprises the nation's largest franchise system of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers. The UPS Store locations in the U.S. are independently owned and operated by licensed franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc., (although one or more may be company owned) a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS). Services, products, pricing and hours of operation may vary by location.

About Coffee Digital

Coffee is a multi-discipline creative shop focused on reimagining how brands connect with people, while pushing the boundaries of possibility in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Equal parts creative thinkers, strategists and technologists, we take a multidisciplinary approach to bridge the digital and physical worlds, evolve the consumer experience and create the unexpected. We combine innovation and storytelling to deliver groundbreaking solutions that drive meaningful results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.