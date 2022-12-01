FaithPrep Texas, in Partnership with Stride and StoneGate Christian Academy, Offers Texas Families a Faith-Based Online Learning Option

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Families across Texas now have access to a new, faith focused education option: FaithPrep Texas, an online program of StoneGate Christian Academy. Utilizing the Stride K12 accredited curriculum and award-winning online learning platform, FaithPrep Texas provides a flexible, faith-focused education for students in grades K-12. Applications for the spring semester are now being accepted.

FaithPrep Texas students will access a full course load across the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, social sciences, and more. A key feature of the school is the Servant Learner™ initiative that focuses on character development and life preparation through the FaithWalk™ course and FaithCollegiate™ and FaithPathways™ programs.

​Students will learn from Christian teachers during live instructional sessions and sit in live classes with targeted small group sessions, and one-on-one support designed to ensure that students learn appropriate material and connect with classmates regularly. ​They will also connect with other students in their Faith Group and chapel each week.

The online school will offer optional in-person meetings at Faith Centers or learning hubs in select areas of the state for socialization, faith enrichment, community service activities, and program support.

A recent study conducted by Stride, Inc. found that a majority of Christian parents (66%) are concerned about the quality of education their children are receiving, and nearly half of Christian parents (43%) say public education does not reflect their personal values.

“We hear what Christian parents are saying, and we want to provide your child a best-in-class online school experience by combining a dynamic curriculum with a faith-based approach,” said Matt Maples, Principal at StoneGate. “Our students can pursue academic excellence, develop Christian character, and discover their gifts, talents, and purpose to follow God’s calling in life.”

Stride, Inc. has delivered online education to more than two million K-12 learners over the last two decades and has worked with schools across all 50 states and has developed local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

“After the success of these academies in Florida and California, Stride is proud to partner with a faith focused online school program for families in Texas,” said Perry Daniel, senior director of academics and partnership at Stride. “Our award-winning curriculum taught by missional teachers and the addition of Christian character-building components will build a brighter future for students and families across Texas who want to follow this path.”

FaithPrep Texas is part of the FaithPrep network of schools and programs established and supported by Faith Academics—a social purpose education company dedicated to providing online faith-based learning solutions and advancing technology-based education in developing countries such as Myanmar, Nepal, and Malawi.

About FaithPrep Texas

FaithPrep Texas, an online program of StoneGate Christian Academy, is an online school for students in grades K-12 and will serve students starting in spring 2023. FaithPrep Texas is a religious online private school and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by Stride, Inc. For more information about FaithPrep Texas, visit www.faithpreptexas.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.