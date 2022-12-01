Siemens Energy and Georgia Tech Announce Signing of Master Research Agreement to Focus on Energy Technology Development

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a signing ceremony at Siemens Energy’s Innovation Center-Orlando, Siemens Energy and the Georgia Institute of Technology this week formalized their commitment to collaborate on solutions to meet society’s increasing demand for energy in an economically and environmentally sustainable manner. With the inauguration of the Innovation Center earlier this year, Siemens Energy announced its intention to expand its work with leading research universities on a broad range of energy technologies. The master research agreement will allow Georgia Tech and Siemens Energy to conduct joint research, as well as openly support each other’s independent research and development work. The two organizations have a decades-long history of collaboration on energy projects, particularly focused around design, materials, manufacturing, and gas turbine combustion.

“At Siemens Energy, we always say that when it comes to enabling the energy transition, we can’t do it alone,” said Rich Voorberg, president, Siemens Energy North America. “Georgia Tech is one of the leading research institutions in this country, and we are proud to continue to build on our strong relationship to deliver innovative solutions in support of clean, reliable, economically viable energy systems.”

“Georgia Tech is honored to work with our longtime partner Siemens Energy on research central to the future of energy and sustainability,” said Chaouki T. Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at Georgia Tech. “We are pleased to build on our decades of work together and we look forward to collaborating on solutions that will expand economic opportunity, address existential challenges, and improve human lives.”

The first project under the agreement will focus on technologies to enable the flexible use of hydrogen-based fuels and reduce the carbon footprint of other energy sources. In the future, joint projects may focus on government-funded projects, particularly those related to the development of the hydrogen economy. The agreement will also allow Georgia Tech to conduct contract work in support of Siemens Energy-led research projects, and Siemens Energy to more effectively serve as an industrial advisory board member for Georgia Tech’s research initiatives.

“We are beyond excited to enter into this important partnership with Siemens Energy,” said Tim Lieuwen, professor and executive director for the Strategic Energy Institute at Georgia Tech. “Siemens Energy will enable us to make good on our mission to integrates energy activities across the nation's largest technology university – from generation, to distribution, to use.”

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021. www.siemens-energy.com.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.