Peer Software and SSI Team to Increase Productivity and Data Availability for Distributed Teams in the Shipbuilding Industry

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at the International WorkBoat Show, Peer Software announced an alliance partnership with SSI, a globally recognized software solutions company for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects. Peer Software’s distributed file services platform, PeerGFS, helps expand the performance and reach of SSI’s solutions across geographically dispersed project teams. Together, this strategy reduces the impact of WAN speed and latency issues and allows shipyards to perform a wide range of selected tasks with substantially improved performance and data availability.

“Relationships with leading technology providers are central to our solutions and open architecture, which is reflected in our SSI Developer Network program,” said Denis Morais, co-CEO, SSI. “With Peer’s distributed file services platform working in concert with solutions like SSI WorkShare Teams, clients can benefit from fast access to shared project files, high availability, and redundancy of data across synchronized on-premises and cloud storage systems. This enables them to focus on shipbuilding and completing projects in less time.”

The connected world of shipbuilding means shipyards can complete complex projects more efficiently by accessing best-of-breed design, engineering, and manufacturing talent throughout the world. Additionally, complex deliverables require a clear view of the project, and the ability to collaborate on information wherever project teams are located.

“Peer Software has been dedicated to creating enterprise-class solutions that help meet the challenges of business requirements for always-on, always-available data infrastructure for nearly three decades,” stated Jimmy Tam, CEO, Peer Software. “Together with SSI, we enable engineering teams to collaborate more freely with each other and securely connect departments, tools, and partner organizations to further leverage the potential of a global shipbuilding industry.”

With Peer Software’s global file services platform and SSI’s WorkShare Teams multi-site solution, operations such as generating reports, creating BOMs, compiling production drawings, importing external references or x-refs, loading revisions, exporting to third-party systems, data-mining, and similar operations can be performed faster and more confidently.

For example, a major North American shipyard is utilizing SSI’s distributed teams’ workflow and PeerGFS for design file replication and version conflict prevention to prevent simultaneous work on replicated drawings. The solution is deployed on a hybrid on-premises and Azure Cloud architecture where the combination of multi-site file replication and virtualization empowers the shipyard to easily adjust its infrastructure to match changing project demands, needs, and business goals.

Learn more about the SSI and Peer Software Partnership.

About PeerGFS

PeerGFS enables enterprises to create a modern distributed file system that seamlessly integrates existing storage platforms across multi-site, on-premises and cloud storage. Using an Active-Active data services fabric, PeerGFS facilitates fast local access to user and application data, high availability, and redundancy of data across synchronized storage systems for continuous data protection (CDP). Peer Software also provides rich, deep analysis of file system characteristics and activity loads to intelligently manage the explosive growth of unstructured data and proactively plan for future requirements.

Learn more about PeerGFS.

About Peer Software

Peer Software’s mission is to simplify file management and orchestration for enterprise organizations. IT administrators constantly face the unenviable task of trying to architect, build and operate resilient, highly available 24/7 global operations while simultaneously striving to add flexibility and agility in their technology choices to quickly adapt to ever evolving business and technical demands. Through its global file service, storage observability and analytics solutions, Peer helps enterprises meet these challenges across edge, data center, and cloud environments.

Follow Peer Software on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SSI

SSI makes it easy to solve the shipbuilding industry’s unique challenges by empowering shipbuilders to focus on the business of shipbuilding. We realize the rapidly evolving technologies that define the future of the industry and understand how to implement them specifically for shipbuilders. For over 30 years, our team has been globally recognized for our specific solutions for the design, engineering, construction, and maintenance of shipbuilding projects.