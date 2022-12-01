Motive partners with Progressive® Commercial to increase safety and decrease insurance premiums by adding the Motive Driver Safety solution.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, today announced that it is partnering with Progressive® Commercial, the #1 Commercial Auto and Truck insurer to offer Motive’s market-leading AI-based safety solution to Progressive® Commercial customers. The offering supports each company’s commitment to driver safety while offering customers solution subsidies and lower insurance premiums.

Motive has partnered with Progressive® Commercial to help customers increase safety and cut insurance costs to help improve their ROI as they’re forced to do more with less in the face of increased regulation and macroeconomic pressure. Motive and Progressive® Commercial are offering a 40-50% monthly per vehicle subsidy on the Motive Driver Safety solution that collects data about driver behavior and provides insights into safety risks and ways to address them.

“Driver safety is critical for everyone in the industry, and Motive has invested years building an AI-based safety solution that helps drivers and operators improve driver safety,” said Jai Ranganathan, Chief Product Officer at Motive. “Partnering with Progressive® Commercial aligns with our strategic commitment to reduce the number of accidents and safety incidents, and we’re excited to help make our roads safer with our products.”

Motive has also been named as one of Progressive® Commercial’s preferred vendors in its Smart Haul® program. Through the Progressive Commercial Smart Haul® program, eligible customers who use Motive for ELD compliance can qualify for insurance savings. For Motive, being named a preferred vendor in the Progressive Commercial Smart Haul® program introduces more drivers to Motive Driver Safety.

“Insurance is one of the top five largest expenses for truckers. With our Smart Haul program, we are helping truckers turn their ELD requirement into savings on their insurance premiums,” said Progressive Commercial Product Development Manager Luke Harmer. “Enrolling in Smart Haul is easy, and now, with our new vendor program, truckers with a vendor ELD will receive the largest range of savings. This means that Motive customers will get at least a 5% discount, but with an established safety record, they can save up to 12%. Plus, we reward safe driving habits with a personalized rate at renewal.”

The Motive Driver Safety solution – including the Motive AI Dashcam and Vehicle Gateway – provide critical driver safety features that reduce accidents and have the ability to decrease insurance premiums, by:

Accurately detecting safety issues such as seatbelt violations, close following, or hard cornering.

Preventing accidents by alerting drivers to unsafe behavior in real-time.

Providing safety managers with full visibility into the safety behavior of every driver and uncovering any blind spots.

Using video recording to assist drivers with unjustified claims and lawsuits.

Coaching drivers via automated coaching and facilitating in-person coaching sessions.

For more information about the Motive and Progressive® offering, visit here. To receive a quote and to learn more about the Progressive Commercial Smart Haul® program, visit progressivecommercial.com.

About Motive

Motive builds technology to improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of businesses that power the physical economy. The Motive Automated Operations Platform combines IoT hardware with AI-powered applications to automate vehicle and equipment tracking, driver safety, compliance, maintenance, spend management, and more. Motive serves more than 120,000 businesses across a wide range of industries, including trucking and logistics, construction, oil and gas, food and beverage, field service, agriculture, passenger transit, and delivery. Visit gomotive.com to learn more.