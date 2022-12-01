ADDING MULTIMEDIA Thumbtack Creates New “Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist” to Help Homeowners Get Ahead of Peak Residential Fire Season

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The holidays are all about celebrating traditions with family and friends. Between choosing the right gifts and preparing delicious meals, you have plenty on your plate. Ensuring that you and your loved ones are safe can be an additional stress. Today, Thumbtack, the app used by millions of homeowners across the country to care for their homes, unveiled a new “Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist” that allows homeowners to check their home’s fire risk, and seamlessly book a home service professional to help prevent fires before they happen.

“We recently found that 75 percent of people know someone who has had a house fire, and the majority occurred over the holiday season. Yet, homeowners are reluctant to admit they themselves are at risk of a home fire — with only 1 in 5 stating they believe their own personal risk of a fire is high,” said David Steckel, Thumbtack’s Home Expert. “In order to ensure this holiday season is full of joy and celebration with friends and family, we want to help homeowners understand the causes of house fires — and take action to prevent them. Our goal is to give homeowners peace of mind so they can enjoy their holiday festivities.”

The “Holiday Fire Prevention Checklist” highlights the top projects homeowners should tackle before the holidays, which have the highest risk of starting a fire if left unaddressed, including:

Hang holiday lights ( hire a pro ): A professional installer can take this festive (but time-consuming) task off your hands — and ensure you’re not overloading your circuits.

( ): A professional installer can take this festive (but time-consuming) task off your hands — and ensure you’re not overloading your circuits. Sweep chimney ( hire a pro ): Annual inspections and cleanings are a must to minimize fire hazards, manage creosote buildup, and prevent gas leaks. Maintain gas fireplace (hire a pro) : These fireplaces need regular maintenance too — connections can corrode over time, leading to potential gas leaks.

( ): Annual inspections and cleanings are a must to minimize fire hazards, manage creosote buildup, and prevent gas leaks. Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms ( DIY ): Working alarms are crucial. Testing yearly and replacing every 7 years is the best way to make sure you're protected.

( ): Working alarms are crucial. Testing yearly and replacing every 7 years is the best way to make sure you're protected. Clean dryer vents ( hire a pro ): Lint buildup causes about 3,000 house fires yearly. Cleaning your dryer’s exhaust pipe can help prevent a fire and improve efficiency.

( ): Lint buildup causes about 3,000 house fires yearly. Cleaning your dryer’s exhaust pipe can help prevent a fire and improve efficiency. Inspect fire extinguishers ( DIY ): Always keep a working dry chemical fire extinguisher (the dial should be in the “green region”) easily accessible and near the kitchen.

( ): Always keep a working dry chemical fire extinguisher (the dial should be in the “green region”) easily accessible and near the kitchen. Trim trees ( hire a pro ): Keeping your trees trimmed prolongs the life of your roof, cuts down on potential fire hazards, and can prevent wildlife from moving in.

( ): Keeping your trees trimmed prolongs the life of your roof, cuts down on potential fire hazards, and can prevent wildlife from moving in. Deep clean gas range ( DIY or hire a pro) : Built-up grease can be a big fire hazard — especially with a gas range. Be sure to clean it out every 3-6 months.

( : Built-up grease can be a big fire hazard — especially with a gas range. Be sure to clean it out every 3-6 months. Ensure space heaters are not a hazard (DIY) : Only run space heaters in a clear, hazard-free space — and never overnight.

Only run space heaters in a clear, hazard-free space — and never overnight. Do an electrical check (hire a pro) : Prevent fire hazards by having a pro check your property (inside and out) for faulty electrical wiring and overloaded circuits.

Prevent fire hazards by having a pro check your property (inside and out) for faulty electrical wiring and overloaded circuits. Maintain Christmas tree (DIY): Make sure to water your tree, unplug it at night, or set a timer to avoid fires — artificial trees are also a great alternative.

In addition to creating a resource hub for homeowners, from December 1 - December 9, 2022, Thumbtack will also be offering consumers $50 off* their next home project so they can prevent fires this holiday season — from hiring a chimney pro to booking a home inspection, and more (terms and conditions apply).

Visit www.thumbtack.com/content/fire-prevention to learn more about potential fire hazards this holiday season, to see how your home ranks on the safety scale, and to book a pro to ensure you’re ready to tackle the holiday season — worry-free.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $600 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. Hundreds of thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers and more, use the Thumbtack platform to grow their businesses each year. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

*Terms and conditions: Thumbtack users may receive $50 off one project, from December 1, 2022 through December 9, 2022. This offer is limited to the first 2,000 users to redeem the discount. Discounts only apply to projects that cost $50 or more (before tax and tip), booked and paid for through Thumbtack. Not all Service Professionals accept payment through Thumbtack. Make sure you check with your Service Professional to confirm they accept payment through Thumbtack before hiring them. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Discounts cannot be stacked (in other words, only one discount can be used per booking), and discounts are for one-time use only. On-Demand bookings (sometimes referred to as “Pro matched by Thumbtack”) are not eligible for discounts. Learn more about On-Demand bookings. Discounts are subject to the terms outlined in our Terms of Use.