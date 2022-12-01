Arsenal Growth Equity Co-Leads $33 Million Series B Funding for Orlando-Based OneRail

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arsenal Growth Equity has co-led a $33 million Series B funding round into OneRail, the innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment. The funding reflects the unprecedented demand for OneRail’s solution as well as the vitality and growing national stature of the Orlando tech community, where both OneRail and Arsenal are headquartered. The round was co-led by Piva Capital.

Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, aiming to provide a superior shipper-branded customer experience; improve dependability, delivery speed and cost containment; and meet sustainability objectives. OneRail’s comprehensive last mile logistics solution drives measurable improvements in each.

By automating last mile logistics, OneRail intelligently selects the right shipping mode and courier or carrier network to optimize every order. The delivery operating system is further connected to an unparalleled real-time network of nearly 10 million drivers, supported by its Exceptions Assist™ operations layer — a USA-based exceptions management team available 24/7 who actively get ahead of delivery issues before they occur. With an on-time delivery rate of more than 98 percent, OneRail has firmly established itself as the go-to provider for an expanding range of industries, including retailers, healthcare networks, wholesale product distributors, and construction and materials distributors.

“This new funding round enables us to further unlock a mountain of data to help our customers achieve greater efficiencies, add fulfillment capabilities and reach corporate sustainability objectives,” said Bill Catania, CEO and founder of OneRail, which has nearly 100 team members based in Orlando. “Arsenal is not only a neighbor in the Orlando area, but an established growth investor in the Florida ecosystem. They’re one of the key players putting the Orlando tech hub on the map, and we’re proud to have them co-lead our Series B round.”

Since their Series A round in 2021, OneRail has grown revenue by 312 percent year over year and expanded service to more than 330 U.S. cities, as its platform was deployed from over 10,000 unique shipper locations. The Series B funding builds on a successful 2022 that saw OneRail debut at #48 on the Inc. 5000 list and appear on the FreightTech 100 for the second year in a row. OneRail’s Logistics Partner Network, a managed marketplace that seamlessly benefits shippers and courier businesses, grew by 4 million drivers, up 66 percent year over year.

“OneRail’s strong management team immediately caught our eye, not only for the way they are improving the dependability, cost and sustainability of last mile shipping, but also for bringing excitement to the Orlando tech scene as a standout success story,” said John Trbovich, founding partner at Arsenal Growth Equity, located in Winter Park. “Their tremendous growth during a tumultuous time shines a light on the need for their solution in the market and visibility of management to execute. Historically, there have been very few Series B rounds out of Orlando, and we are proud to support one of our own; OneRail is proving the strength of the tech and talent based in our region.”

OneRail will leverage this funding round to develop a multitude of new data-driven platform capabilities focused on improving the dependability, affordability and sustainability of last mile logistics. In addition to the development of new capabilities, OneRail also intends to greatly expand its sales, marketing and solutions engineering teams to meet increased shipper demand for more efficient last mile solutions. With customers such as PepsiCo, Advance Auto Parts, HD Supply and Lowe’s, OneRail’s solutions give reason to be excited.

Joining the Series B round and confirming the strength of OneRail’s solution, additional investors include Trimble Ventures, American Tire Distributors, Ironspring Ventures, Las Olas Venture Capital, Bullpen Capital, Triphammer Ventures/Alumni Ventures Group, Gaingels and Mana Ventures.

About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based last mile transportation visibility solution providing shippers with Amazon-level dependability and speed. With a real-time connected network of 10 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery, so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Arsenal Growth Equity

Arsenal Growth Equity is an execution-stage private equity firm based in Florida. Founded in 1999, Arsenal invests in emerging software companies across a myriad of sectors — targeting capital-efficient, high-growth businesses where they can leverage their operational and strategic network to help founders scale. Prior e-commerce and logistically intensive investments include: Cart.com, Stax, Plumslice, MyUS, BoxC, Thrive Market, Second Nature and Orderbot.